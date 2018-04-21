Throwback Weekend: Be Careful Who You Root For

The Rainiers missed out on their chance for a series sweep against Albuquerque, dropping the final game on Friday night by a score of 7-5. Tacoma had multiple situations in which they were one hit away from tying the game, but just couldn’t get that key hit. The win streak ended at four.

Now Sacramento flies in for its second and final series at Cheney Stadium this year, and it’s Throwback Weekend.

Today we’ll throw it back to the Tacoma Giants of 1960-65. The Rainiers will wear replica jerseys and hats, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free hat.

One thing, though: the Rainiers will be wearing Tacoma Giants jerseys, and Sacramento is the San Francisco Giants affiliate. Please don’t accidentally root for the wrong team!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque strung together six consecutive hits in the fourth inning, building an early 5-1 lead and holding off numerous Tacoma threats for a 7-5 win. The Rainiers saw the four-game win streak end, but won the series against the Isotopes, 3-1.

ROSTER MOVES: Before yesterday’s game catcher Mike Marjama was optioned to Tacoma, and catcher Garrett Kennedy was transferred to Class-A Modesto. Today pitcher Ariel Miranda was added to the active roster, and pitcher Lindsey Caughel was transferred to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Sacramento (6-9) at Tacoma (8-6), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Andrew Suarez (0-0, 0.00) at RHP Casey Lawrence (1-0, 0.00)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann went 7-for-11 with a grand slam and nine RBI in the Albuquerque series… two guys have tied Matt Hague for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball with 18 walks drawn, and one of them is Mariners Double-A outfielder Joey Curletta… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has scored a run in five straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento just lost three-of-four in a road series at Salt Lake, and has lost six of the last eight games… Alan Hanson has been on a torrid stretch, going 14-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak… Mac Williamson was the hottest hitter in the PCL to start the season, but he’s gone: he got called up by the Giants yesterday and homered in his first game.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners said “goodbye!” to the Houston Astros and started winning again, taking down Texas 6-2 in the opener of a ten-game road trip.

Mike Zunino is happy to be off the disabled list.

is happy to be off the disabled list. Send some positive thoughts out to former Rainiers reliever Danny Farquhar , who is hospitalized after passing out in the dugout during yesterday’s White Sox game.

, who is hospitalized after passing out in the dugout during yesterday’s White Sox game. Las Vegas has received over 2,000 suggestions for its new team name in 2019. The Las Vegas Baseball McBaseball Faces has been ruled out. I like the Las Vegas Hitmen – you could have fun with that.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SALT LAKE 4, Sacramento 3 – Jabari Blash hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Salt Lake maintained the lead for the rest of the night. That’s six dingers for Blash. Story from SLC.

El Paso 11, RENO 3 – Brett Nicholas homered and drove in five runs. El Paso starter (and former Rainiers pitcher) Dillon Overton tossed four scoreless innings and went 2-for-2 at the plate. Reno outfielder Daniel Robertson – the former Tacoma player – pitched the ninth inning of the blowout and retired the side with two strikeouts.

Fresno 12, LAS VEGAS 4 – the Grizzlies remain scorching hot. J.D. Davis hit a three-run homer and Jack Mayfield drove in four runs. Story from Vegas.

IOWA 7, Nashville 1 – Cubs top prospect Adbert Alzolay made his Triple-A debut and pitched six innings of two-hit ball. Story from Des Moines.

Oklahoma City 6, ROUND ROCK 3 – the Dodgers jumped all over former Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo, knocking him out in the third inning.

OMAHA 5, Memphis 0 – apparently the only way to beat Memphis is to shut them out, which is exactly what Heath Fillmeyer and the Omaha bullpen did. Having Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon in the lineup helped, too. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 3, NEW ORLEANS 2 – Sky Sox starter Freddy Peralta is the first PCL pitcher to win four games, although his ERA climbed up all the way up to 1.29. Story from New Orleans.

