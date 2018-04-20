From 37 to 1 – Rainiers Win Anyway

Well, that was different.

After scoring 37 runs over three games – the team’s largest three-game output since a 2013 series at Colorado Springs – Tacoma managed just one run on Thursday night against Albuquerque.

And it was enough to win.

The Rainiers did not get a hit after Kirk Nieuwenhuis‘s leadoff home run in the second inning, but that lone run was enough for a rare 1-0 victory.

Max Povse, Mike Morin, Ryan Garton, and Erik Goeddel combined to pitch a six-hitter for the Rainiers third shutout of the season.

Albuquerque had impressive pitching of its own, coming from rehabilitating starter Jeff Hoffman and reliever Chris Jensen. Just one pitch doomed them: Hoffman’s fastball to Nieuwenhuis in the second inning, which was launched 426 feet onto the Foss High School hill that leads up to the tennis courts.

The start by Povse was particularly encouraging for both the Rainiers and the Mariners. The young right-hander cruised through the first four innings, escaped a jam in the fifth, and then pitched into the sixth. He got ahead of the hitters (for the most part), and topped out at 94 on the scoreboard radar gun.

Tacoma goes for a four-game sweep tonight on Fireworks Night.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers picked up a 1-0 win as Max Povse and three relievers combined on a six-hit shutout. Tacoma has won four straight games – the last three against Albuquerque, which they will attempt to sweep tonight.

ROSTER MOVES: Before yesterday’s game pitcher Lindsey Caughel was activated from the disabled list, and pitcher Tyler Jackson was transferred to extended spring training. Today the Mariners activated catcher Mike Zunino from the disabled list and optioned Mike Marjama to Tacoma – we’ll find out later today when Marjama is reporting.

TODAY: Albuquerque (6-9) at Tacoma (8-6), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-0.

PITCHERS: LHP David Holmberg (0-1, 10.13) at RHP Christian Bergman (2-0, 0.51)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli saw his eight-game hitting streak end when he left last night’s game in the fifth inning with a dislocated finger… Matt Hague leads all of Minor League Baseball with 18 walks drawn, and he has scored a run in eight straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has scored a run in five straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: After a hot start, the Isotopes have lost seven of the last eight games… Daniel Castro has a 13-game hitting streak… Josh Fuentes has hit safely in 12 straight… Drew Weeks has hit four homers in his last eight games… Noel Cuevas has hit safely in 14 of 15 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Infielder Anthony Phillips played in four games for Tacoma in 2010; he is a former Mariners farm hand who received quite a bit of publicity due to his South African heritage.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 10, LAS VEGAS 8 – oh boy. Las Vegas led 7-0 after six innings, and 7-1 going to the eighth… and Fresno scored nine runs in the final two innings for a huge comeback win. Almost makes you feel bad for Las Vegas. Here’s the story from Vegas.

El Paso 6, RENO 5 – Franmil Reyes and Brett Nicholas homered in the Chihuahuas win.

SALT LAKE 10, Sacramento 7 – another blown lead. Sacramento led 6-0 before Salt Lake scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take charge. Chris Carter homered twice, and Jabari Blash also went deep. Story from SLC.

Oklahoma City 2, ROUND ROCK 1 – former Rainiers pitcher Justin DeFratus – now a starter – won his season debut for the Dodgers. Recap from Austin.

Colorado Springs 3, NEW ORLEANS 0 – Corbin Burnes struck out nine over 6.1 innings for the Sky Sox in a shutout. Story from MiLB.com. Olympia’s Adam Conley is the subject of a story from New Orleans.

Nashville 1, IOWA 0 (10) – led by major league veteran Brett Anderson, three Nashville pitchers combined on a four-hit, ten inning shutout.

Memphis 6/2, OMAHA 2/1 – the red-hot Redbirds swept a doubleheader on the road and improved to 12-3 on the year. Wilfredo Tovar drove in five runs to support Jack Flaherty‘s complete game in the opener, and Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the nightcap. Story from Omaha.

