Big Innings Lead To Big Wins

The Rainiers have been masters of the big inning early in the season, and it is leading them to victories.

Six times in just 13 games the Rainiers have scored five-or-more runs in a single inning. They did it again last night, plating five runs in the fifth inning of a 14-2 win.

My theory is that all of these walks the Rainiers hitters are drawing increases the possibility of a big inning. Tacoma leads the league in walks drawn, and the walks tend to be clustered together. When you get a couple of walks in the same inning it makes it so you need fewer hits for a big inning to develop.

We’ll see if the trend continues as we move into the year.

The Rainiers have won the first two games of the Albuquerque series, and can lock up a series victory with a win tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took an early 5-1 lead, and then scored five runs in the fifth inning to romp Albuquerque, 14-2. Chris Herrmann hit a two-run double and a grand slam, finishing with a career-high seven RBI. Matt Hague reached base four times and scored four runs. Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners activated Ben Gamel from the disabled list, and optioned pitcher Ariel Miranda to Tacoma.

TODAY: Albuquerque (6-8) at Tacoma (7-6), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 8.10) at RHP Max Povse (0-2, 10.13)

Hoffman (shoulder) is on a major league rehabilitation assignment.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has gone 14-for-35 with 15 RBI during an eight-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has gone 12-for-19 over his last four games… Matt Hague leads all of Minor League Baseball with 18 walks drawn, and he has scored a run in eight straight games… Ian Miller has reached base in seven straight games, and he is 5-for-10 over his last three.

OPPONENT NEWS: After a hot start, the Isotopes have lost six of the last seven games… Daniel Castro has a 12-game hitting streak… Josh Fuentes has hit safely in 11 straight… Drew Weeks has hit four homers in his last eight games… Noel Cuevas has hit safely in 13 of 14 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Infielder Anthony Phillips played in four games for Tacoma in 2010; he is a former Mariners farm hand who received quite a bit of publicity due to his South African heritage.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

LAS VEGAS 2, Fresno 1 – Fresno’s seven-game win streak came to an end despite starting pitcher Cy Sneed tossing six no-hit innings. Bryce Brentz‘s first PCL homer was a go-ahead two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. Story from Vegas.

Sacramento 5, SALT LAKE 3 – Tyler Herb pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first Triple-A win. Ryder Jones had three hits for Sacramento. Story from SLC.

El Paso 3, RENO 2 – El Paso starter Chris Huffman lasted seven innings without allowing an earned run to get the win.

ROUND ROCK 9, Oklahoma City 6 (10) – the Dodgers finally took their second loss of the season. Round Rock scored twice in the ninth to tie the game 5-5, before Cameron Rupp hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth. Recap from Austin.

Colorado Springs 8, NEW ORLEANS 5 – veteran infielder Andres Blanco had two hits, a homer, and four RBI to lead the Sky Sox attack.

Nashville at IOWA and Memphis at OMAHA – both games in the midwest were rained out.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related