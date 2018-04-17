Rainiers Open Seven-Game Homestand Tonight

We never got a chance to see if the Rainiers would get a winning record on the road trip, as the final game at Sacramento on Monday afternoon was rained out. Tacoma finished the trip with a 3-3 record… although the Rainiers did back into their first series win of the season, taking two-of-three from Sacramento. Whooooooo!!!

Yesterday’s game will be made up on Sunday, May 13th with a doubleheader on Tacoma’s next trip to Sacramento.

The conditions were playable. As one Tacoma coach said, “if we postponed games in this weather at home, we would never play!” But hey, things are different in sunny California.

Now we start a seven-game homestand tonight, and we’ll get our first look at the Albuquerque Isotopes. The ‘Topes currently lead the PCL in home runs hit, but this series marks the first games they will play at fewer than 4,200 feet above sea level.

Erasmo Ramirez starts for Tacoma, in his third rehabilitation game (one with Modesto, one with Tacoma). After four innings and 52 pitches last time out, the hope is he can get around 70-80 pitches and ideally five or six innings today.

The current forecast calls for cool weather tonight, but little chance of rain. So bring your warm jacket and come on out to the park!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was “rained out” despite playable conditions at Sacramento’s Raley Field on Monday. The teams will play a make-up doubleheader on Sunday, May 13, at 1:05.

ROSTER MOVES: We are anticipating some changes before today’s game.

REHABILITATION ROW: Ben Gamel is still with Tacoma. Erasmo Ramirez is Tacoma’s starter tonight.

TODAY: Albuquerque (6-6) at Tacoma (5-6), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Harrison Musgrave (0-1, 3.60) at RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 2.25)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has gone 11-for-26 with 11 RBI during a six-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has gone 7-for-11 over his last two games… Matt Hague leads all of Minor League Baseball with 14 walks drawn… Danny Muno has reached base safely in all ten games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Isotopes have put up some gaudy hitting numbers, mostly because every game they have played this season has been in a launching pad… Daniel Castro has a ten-game hitting streak… Josh Fuentes has hit safely in nine straight… Drew Weeks has hit four homers in his last six games… Noel Cuevas has hit safely in 11 of 12 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Infielder Anthony Phillips played in four games for Tacoma in 2010; he is a former Mariners farm hand who received quite a bit of publicity due to his South African heritage.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

The Las Vegas 51s are moving to a new ballpark next year, and they announced they will be changing names. No tears will be shed here. Not yet, anyway – we’ll see what name they pick.

The Vegas paper has a feature on manager Tony DeFrancesco , the winningest manager in modern PCL history.

, the winningest manager in modern PCL history. Hot-hitting Albuquerque third baseman Josh Fuentes is Nolan Arenado‘s cousin.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 7, Reno 6 – the suddenly hot Grizzlies took a 7-1 lead into the ninth and nearly torched it all away. Tim Federowicz had three hits, a double, and three RBI. Just back from the big leagues, J.D. Davis had two hits and two RBI for Fresno.

ALBUQUERQUE 12, Salt Lake 11 – it seems like the Rainiers have played this exact same getaway day game in Albuquerque many times over the years. Drew Weeks homered and drove in four runs. Story from Albuquerque.

Las Vegas 9, EL PASO 6 (11) – tied 5-5 after nine, no one scored in the tenth and then it was four runs in the top of the 11th, one in the bottom. Phillip Evans had four hits for Vegas. Story from El Paso.

MEMPHIS 7, Iowa 4 – the Redbirds improved to 10-2 on the year. Tyler O’Neill homered twice and drove in four runs, he leads the league with six ding dongs. Story from MiLB.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS 7, Round Rock 2 – Sky Sox starter Brandon Woodruff had a good one, allowing just one run over 5.2 innings to earn the win.

NASHVILLE 5, Omaha 4 – B.J. Boyd – who already had two hits and three RBI in the game – scored the winning run on a walk-off wild pitch uncorked by Omaha reliever Kevin Lenik.

OKLAHOMA CITY 8, New Orleans 7 (10) – it was 6-6 after nine. Henry Ramos went 3-for-5 with four RBI and hit the game-ending RBI single – the Dodgers third straight walk-off. Story from Oklahoma. Article on clutch-hitting Alex Verdugo.

