Noon Game Today: Rainiers Go For Series Win On Road

UPDATE: Monday’s game in Sacramento has been rained out. It will be made up on Mother’s Day, May 13th, when Tacoma is back in Sacramento. 1:05 pm start.

We’ve got an early start today: a 12:05 first pitch from Sacramento where the Rainiers are trying to get their first road series win of the year, and post a winning record on the first road trip of the season. Tacoma has won two of the first three games here, and is 3-3 on the seven-game road trip.

If you are listening on the radio, tune in early for the pregame show at 11:50. Dusty Baker is my interview subject and he talks a bit about Tacoma manager Pat Listach, whom he has known for decades. UPDATE: we will air this interview on Tuesday instead, due to Monday’s early postponement.

Yesterday the Rainiers took advantage of all of Sacramento’s mistakes in the early innings and led 14-0 in the fourth. River Cats make a first inning error? That’s a run. Cats walk four Tacoma batters in a row in the third inning? Oh boy, that’s gonna be a lot of runs. Everything went right for Tacoma.

After today’s game the team flies North and will open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma scored five runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 15-5 win at Sacramento on Sunday. Kirk Nieuwenhuis and John Andreoli each hit three-run homers, and Cameron Perkins had three hits.

REHABILITATION ROW: Ben Gamel went 0-for-3 with three walks yesterday. Erasmo Ramirez is penciled in as Tacoma’s starter at home on Tuesday.

TODAY: Tacoma (5-6) at Sacramento (5-6), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Josh Smith (0-2, 7.11) at LHP Andrew Suarez (0-0, 0.00)

Suarez is fresh off making his major league debut five days ago for the Giants.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has gone 11-for-26 with 11 RBI during a six-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has gone 7-for-11 in his last two games… Matt Hague leads all of Minor League Baseball with 14 walks drawn. Nobody else has more than 11… Danny Muno has reached base safely in all ten games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Mac Williamson has a nine-game hitting streak, and it is filled with damage. His home run streak ended yesterday at four, but he went 3-for-3, and he is 15-for-23 with three homers against Tacoma… Chase d’Arnaud had a two-homer, six RBI game against Reno on Wednesday; he’s 8-for-19 over his last four games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 5, Reno 0 – one hit? That’s all we got? Three Fresno pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout, led by starter Kent Emanuel. Alejandro Garcia hit a three-run homer.

Salt Lake 7, ALBUQUERQUE 2 – the Bees scored six runs in the top of the first inning, with catcher Jose Briceno hitting a grand slam, and held on for the win. Story from Albuquerque, and we also have a feature on Isotopes outfielder Drew Weeks (fun story).

EL PASO 10, Las Vegas 0 – Padres pitching prospect Eric Lauer struck out ten batters over six shutout innings, allowing just three hits. Catcher Raffy Lopez went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. Story from MiLB.com.

Round Rock and COLORADO SPRINGS – split a doubleheader. Brewers pitching prospect Freddy Peralta pitched well in the opening game and improved to 3-0, 1.13.

Omaha and NASHVILLE – finished a suspended game and played another, and Nashville recorded a sweep. The suspended game was 14-7, and the regular game was 1-0 as James Naile pitched a complete game shutout. Story from MiLB.com.

Iowa 9, MEMPHIS 4 – trailing 3-2 after seven, Iowa scored four runs in the top of the eighth and three more in the ninth to get the win. David Bote was 5-for-5 with a triple, a homer, and two RBI.

OKLAHOMA CITY 8, New Orleans 6 (10) – Henry Ramos hit his second grand slam of the season in regulation, and Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off three-run homer in the tenth for Oklahoma City. Story from Oklahoma.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related