Pitching Rules As Rainiers Win Series Opener In Sacramento

Three Tacoma pitchers put together outstanding games as Tacoma won the first game of the four-game series at Sacramento on Friday night, 3-2.

Rob Whalen started and immediately looked like he was going to have a rough night. In the first inning he gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Mac Williamson, erasing a 2-0 lead the offense had given him in the top of the first. The next two batters followed with singles, and it looked like Whalen was in big trouble.

But he got the last out in the first, and then settled down in a big way. Getting stronger as the game wore on, Whalen ended up going six innings on just 90 pitches. He struck out six and walked only one, and allowed just two hits after the first inning.

Sacramento starter Tyler Herb also settled down, and the score was 2-2 when we went to the top of the seventh inning.

Facing reliever Jose Valdez, Tacoma’s Danny Muno ripped a double to right-center to open the seventh. A wild pitch advanced him to third, but the next batter struck out. Tacoma needed contact from Zach Vincej in order to give Muno a chance to score.

Vincej made contact… with a shallow fly ball to left. Muno tagged at third, left fielder Chris Shaw made the catch, Muno daringly took off, Shaw made his throw, and Muno just barely beat the ball to home plate to score the go-ahead run.

Tacoma’s bullpen had a chance to shine protecting a one-run lead in the late innings. Shawn Armstrong did two innings of work, retiring six of the seven batter he faced. Impressively, he struck out the side in the eighth inning facing Sacramento’s dangerous 3-4-5 hitters.

We reached the bottom of the ninth inning and the Rainiers still led, 3-2. For the first time this season we had a save situation – and the answer to the question: Who is the Rainiers closer?

Manager Pat Listach turned to right-hander Erik Goeddel, who did the job with ease: he set down the side in order, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

It was a great win to open the series, and one of the most exciting games the team has played this season.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took the lead over Sacramento in the seventh inning and held on for a 3-2 victory on Friday night. Rob Whalen had a strong start, and Tacoma had terrific relief from Shawn Armstrong and Erik Goeddel.

REHABILITATION ROW: Ben Gamel started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two hard hit balls to the opposite field, one of which went for a double.

TODAY: Tacoma (4-5) at Sacramento (4-5), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (0-1 5.40) at RHP Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 9.82)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has gone 8-for-16 with seven RBI during a four-game hitting streak… Danny Muno has each reached base safely in all eight games he has played in.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has lost three-of-four at home… Mac Williamson has a seven-game hitting streak, and it is filled with damage. He has homered in three straight games, and he is 10-for-17 against Tacoma… Chase d’Arnaud had a two-homer, six RBI game against Reno on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS)

FRESNO 7, Reno 6 (12) – tied 4-4 after nine, nobody scored in the tenth or 11th and then it was two runs in the top of the 12th inning, three in the bottom. Kyle Tucker had the game-winning hit for Fresno.

Las Vegas 7, EL PASO 1 – Vegas starting pitcher Corey Oswalt tossed five shutout innings and struck out seven in a tough environment. Story from El Paso.

Salt Lake 8, ALBUQUERQUE 7 – Salt Lake took an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth and allowed five runs before Ian Krol nailed down a difficult save. Story from Albuquerque.

Omaha 5, NASHVILLE 0 – Scott Barlow and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, and Ryan O’Hearn drove in three runs. Story from Omaha.

MEMPHIS 9, Iowa 3 – leadoff man Randy Arozarena had three hits, including two doubles, and the defending PCL champions improved to… really? 8-1? Come on, guys, take a break! Story from Memphis.

OKLAHOMA CITY 10, New Orleans 3 – Henry Ramos launched a grand slam, but key outfielder Andrew Toles left the game with a sore hamstring after getting three hits. Story from Oklahoma.

Rain 1, Round Rock & COLORADO SPRINGS 0 – postponed. The 1-7 Round Rock Express should probably count this as a victory, and hopefully they took the night to regroup.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at 11:11 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.