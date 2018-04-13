Erasmo Solid But Rainiers Lose Series At Fresno, Move On To Sacramento

Tacoma was shut down by Fresno’s starter Cy Sneed and did not score until the ninth inning in a 5-3 loss on Thursday night. The Grizzlies won the series, two games to one.

The pitcher with the old-time name brought us back to the dead ball era by delivering five scoreless innings. It appeared that the Rainiers might be shut out for the first time this season, but the club rallied for three runs in the ninth before the game ended.

Rehabilitating Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez pitched four innings, getting stronger as the game progressed. He had some control problems in the first inning, falling behind batters and allowing two hits and a run. He started to command the ball after that, and ended up going four innings giving up three hits and one run, with no walks and one strikeout. He threw 52 pitches, 34 for strikes.

Now we are in Sacramento, facing the River Cats again. Sacramento took three-of-five at Tacoma to start the season last weekend. Tacoma and Sacramento play each other 12 times in the first 19 games of the season.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Fresno built a 5-0 lead and held on to top Tacoma on Thursday night, 5-3. John Andreoli had three hits, including the two-run triple in the ninth that put Tacoma on the scoreboard.

REHABILITATION ROW: Ben Gamel was the DH and went 0-for-4 on Thursday. Erasmo Ramirez started and threw 52 pitches, allowing one run in four innings.

TODAY: Tacoma (3-5) at Sacramento (4-4), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (0-0, 7.71) at RHP Tyler Herb (0-0, 15.00)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has hit safely in six straight games, and has reached base safely in all eight… John Andreoli has gone 7-for-12 during a three-game hitting streak… Danny Muno has each reached base safely in all seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento just lost two-of-three at home against Reno… Mac Williamson has a six-game hitting streak – after going 9-for-14 at Cheney Stadium in the opening series, he was just 2-for-8 against Reno, but both hits were homers… Chase d’Arnaud had a two-homer, six RBI game against Reno on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

A brief write-up of the Rainiers loss.

The Mariners were off yesterday, so Ryan Divish has a long article on the possible rush of upcoming roster moves.

Bob Dutton has a Rainiers and Mariners-related blog post.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 5, SACRAMENTO 4 – Yasmany Tomas had two hits and drove in two runs as Reno won the series.

Salt Lake 9, EL PASO 5 – trailing 5-2 after seven innings, Salt Lake scored four in the eighth and three in the ninth. Jabari Blash hit a mammoth homer off Jonathan Aro in an ex-Rainier-on-ex-Rainier crime. Story from El Paso.

Las Vegas 10, ALBUQUERQUE 3 – Ty Kelly continued his tear by hitting two triples and a homer while driving in three runs. Story from Albuquerque.

Iowa 6, NASHVILLE 3 (11) – somewhat unrelated, but there was a 14 inning game in the IL last night which is now the longest game with the new extra-inning rules. With this win Iowa’s Marty Peavy reached 1,000 career wins as a minor league manager. Story on Peavy.

MEMPHIS 5, Omaha 4 – Austin Gomber pitched into the seventh inning and Memphis is now 7-1. Story on the series sweep.

OKLAHOMA CITY 3, Round Rock 1 – the Express were shut down on four hits by Manny Banuelos, sinking to 1-7 on the year. Story from Oklahoma City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 7, New Orleans 6 – The Sky Sox walked ’em off on Jacob Nottingham‘s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

