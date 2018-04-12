Rainiers Look To Win A Road Series Tonight

Wednesday was a rough one for the Rainiers, who blew a 9-3 sixth inning lead and lost in Fresno, 13-9.

Still there is a chance to win the three-game series with a victory tonight. Erasmo Ramirez will make a rehabilitation start, and they are hoping to get four innings from him.

After tonight’s game the team hops on a bus and drives three hours up Highway 99 to Sacramento, where a four-game weekend wrap-around series begins on Friday night.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma built a 9-3 lead going to the bottom of the sixth, only to allow five runs in both the sixth and the seventh to Fresno. Eight of the ten runs scored those two innings were unearned due to three Tacoma errors (the team made a total of just two errors over the first six games). Starter Ariel Miranda had spotty control, walking the leadoff hitter in his first two innings before settling down. Cameron Perkins had his first big game at the plate, launching a two-run homer and a long two-run ground rule double.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to the game yesterday RHP David McKay was transferred back to Class-A Modesto. The California League club was busing from San Bernardino home to Modesto; they pulled over in Fresno and picked up McKay.

REHABILITATION ROW: Ben Gamel had a scheduled day off on Wednesday. Erasmo Ramirez is expected to start on today.

TODAY: Tacoma (3-4) at Fresno (4-3), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1. Fresno is a division rival and these teams will play 16 times this season.

PITCHERS: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (-) at RHP Cy Sneed (0-0, 9.82)

Erasmo Ramirez is coming back from a strained lat, which the Mariners announced as a two-week injury back on February 18. This will be his second rehabilitation start, and his first for Tacoma.

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has hit safely in five straight games, and has reached base safely in all seven… Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Danny Muno have each reached base safely in all seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Tony Kemp has a five-game hitting streak; he went 3-for-3 with two walks last night… Kyle Tucker is considered one of the top hitting prospects in all of the minors; PCL fans should keep an eye on him this year while you can.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers on the Fresno roster at this time.

The Mariners beat Kansas City on Wednesday, 4-2, and won both the series and the road trip. Kyle Seager had the go-ahead homer and Edwin Diaz shut them down in the ninth.

had the go-ahead homer and shut them down in the ninth. Former Rainiers outfielder Cole Gillespie did a Q&A which sheds some insight on the life of a Triple-A veteran.

Around The PCL (home team in CAPS)

SACRAMENTO 18, Reno 4 – that’s a lot of runs for Raley Field. Sacramento had 19 hits, with Chris Shaw leading the way at 5-for-6 with a homer and three RBI. Chase d’Arnaud hit two homers and drove in six runs. Story from MiLB.com.

EL PASO 4, Salt Lake 3 – twenty-year-old top prospect Luis Urias went 3-for-5 with his first Triple-A home run for the Chihuahuas. Story from El Paso.

ALBUQUERQUE 17, Las Vegas 11 – Las Vegas scored in each of the first seven innings and still got smoked in Albuquerque. The Isotopes hit four home runs, including two by outfielder Drew Weeks. Ex-Rainiers infielder Ty Kelly went 4-for-5 with two homers for Vegas. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 7, New Orleans 2 – just optioned to Triple-A, Brandon Woodruff had a strong start allowing one run and two hits over 5.2 innings to earn the win.

OKLAHOMA CITY 19, Round Rock 1 – what a blowout. Oklahoma city scored nine runs in the third inning, and seven in the fifth. Andrew Toles was 4-for-6 with five RBI. It’s beginning to look like Round Rock (1-6) isn’t very good right now. Story from Oklahoma City.

NASHVILLE 6, Iowa 0 – Frankie Montas and Chris Bassitt handled the majority of the pitching in this five-hit shutout.

MEMPHIS 3, Omaha 2 – after being held hitless for a couple of games, Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run double to help Memphis to another win. He has 12 RBI on the season. Story from Memphis.

