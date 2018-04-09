Andreoli Connects For First Walk-Off Win Of 2018

Tacoma had its first walk-off victory of the season on Sunday evening, providing a thrilling finish for the fans who stuck out another weather delay.

Scheduled for a doubleheader, the game was delayed ninety minutes before first pitch, and then there was another brief rain delay in the middle innings.

In the wet conditions the teams played something of a soggy game, but a close one at that. It was tied 6-6 when we got to the bottom of the seventh inning – the final scheduled inning, with the doubleheader rules.

On the radio broadcast I was discussing the new extra innings rules as it appeared we were heading there for the first time this season. John Andreoli erased that thought by lining a solo homer to left off Sacramento reliever Jose Valdez, giving Tacoma a 7-6 victory in Game One.

Then, seconds after Andreoli crossed the plate, the umpires gathered up and summoned both managers to a meeting. After some discussion, they decided to postpone Game Two until today – when the weather is supposed to be much better. As I type this on Monday morning the sun is shining, and it appears that this was a good decision.

So, we’re playing two today, with Game One starting at 5:05 and Game Two coming thirty minutes after the completion of Game One. A single ticket gets you into both games, and they will be seven-inning games per Minor League Baseball rules.

Come on out to the ballpark if you can. We hit the road for the next seven days after tonight’s games.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took the first game of the doubleheader on John Andreoli‘s walk-off home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning… and then the umpires met and decided to postpone game two, and play it today instead. Andreoli was 3-for-5 in the game; he had an RBI single earlier in the contest. Tacoma drew seven walks and it is starting to look like patience is a strength of this lineup.

TODAY: Sacramento (1-2) at Tacoma (2-1), doubleheader, 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS:

G1: RHP Chris Heston (–) at RHP Max Povse (–)

(–) at RHP (–) G2: RHP Jose Flores (–) at RHP Lindsey Caughel (–)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej and Cameron Perkins have each hit safely in all three games this season… Vincej also homered yesterday, joining Garrett Kennedy and Andreoli in the HR column.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento’s Mac Williamson (6-for-10, HR, four RBI) and Austin Slater (5-for-11 with three doubles) have been tough outs in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento is managed by former Tacoma hitting coach and manager (2006) Dave Brundage. Pitcher Chris Heston spent time with Tacoma last season.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners and Twins were snowed out yesterday. The M’s play at Kansas City tonight.

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy suffered an injury while working out. In the story we learn that reliever Chasen Bradford was summoned to Kansas City, and that Ben Gamel and Erasmo Ramirez are joining the Rainiers for rehabilitation assignments tomorrow.

suffered an injury while working out. In the story we learn that reliever was summoned to Kansas City, and that and are joining the Rainiers for rehabilitation assignments tomorrow. This run of unusual injuries has John McGrath reeling.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 9, RENO 4 – Fresno hit nine singles, two doubles, and drew ten walks to amass nine runs. Tony Kemp scored three times. The series is tied, 2-2.

El Paso 8, LAS VEGAS 5 – Ex-Rainiers infielder Ty Kelly hit a three-run homer to give Las Vegas a 5-2 lead going to the eighth inning. El Paso responded with three runs in the eighth, and three more in the ninth. Nick Schulz had the go-ahead two-run double. Ex-Rainier Jonathan Aro pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win for the Chihuahuas. Story from Vegas.

Albuquerque 11, SALT LAKE 4 – The ‘Topes scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game. Catcher Tom Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two RBI. Story from MiLB.com.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Nashville 0 – Ben Meyer, Drew Rucinski, and Severino Gonzalez combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Cakes. Scott Van Slyke had three hits including a homer. Story from New Orleans.

Memphis 4, ROUND ROCK 1 – stop it, Tyler, you’re hurting them! Tyler O’Neill hit his fourth homer of the series, and he drove in three runs to give him ten RBI in four games. Jack Flaherty struck out 11 over seven innings of five-hit pitching. Story from Austin.

