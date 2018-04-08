Quick post today prior to a Sunday doubleheader.

The Rainiers were rained out on Saturday night, and are hoping to make up the game with a doubleheader today.

Game one is set for 1:35 pm. Game two will start about 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Each game will be seven innings, per Minor League Baseball rules.

We’ll have both games on the air on 850 AM, with the online links from yesterday’s blog post intact.

We welcome Bob Robertson back to the booth for another season of Sunday’s With Bob. He’ll call a couple of innings of play-by-play in the first game.

RHP Rob Whalen starts Game One for Tacoma; he’ll be opposed by RHP Tyler Herb.

Tacoma is adding RHP Lindsey Caughel from Double-A Arkansas to the roster today, and he will start the second game. Caughel flew in to town on Saturday; he was here for yesterday’s rain out. Sacramento’s game two starter is TBA.

On the rehab front, both Erasmo Ramirez (3 IP, 1 run) and Ben Gamel (2-for-3, double, walk, SB) played for Class-A Modesto last night. Look for them to join the Rainiers on the road trip to California this week.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 15, RENO 8 – Jack Mayfield went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI as Fresno earned its first win of the season. Reno’s Socrates Brito went 5-for-5, but Christian Walker got called up to the big leagues where he belongs. Story from MiLB.com.

Albuquerque 9, SALT LAKE 4 – Raimel Tapia homered twice and drove in five runs. That’s three homers already for Tapia, a high-average hitter who was previously thought to have little power.

El Paso 8, LAS VEGAS 3 – the Chihuahuas hit four homers and had a strong start from Brett Kennedy. Story from Vegas.

Colorado Springs and OMAHA split a doubleheader, 1-2 and 3-2. The big story was that they were able to play at all, the Omaha newspaper reports.

NEW ORLEANS 2, Nashville 1 – touted prospect Sandy Alcantara struck out eight over 4.2 strong innings for the Cakes. Story from New Orleans. Feature on outfielder Isaac Galloway.

Memphis 11, ROUND ROCK 6 – Tyler O’Neill hit another dinger (that’s three) and drove in a pair of runs. Recap from Austin.

Oklahoma City 6, IOWA 5 (11 innings) – welp, this game was tied 0-0 after nine innings, so they started putting the runner at second base. Each team scored three runs in the tenth, OKC got three more in the top of the eleventh, and Iowa scored two in the bottom of the eleventh. I don’t think this is what they had in mind with the new rule.

