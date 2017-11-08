Mariners Minor League Free Agents Revealed; Two Rainiers Re-Sign For 2018

Some team news to pass along today, as we have the list of free agents and news of a couple of veteran players re-signing with the Mariners.

Baseball America released its list of minor league free agents. Here are the Mariners players who elected free agency:

Minor leaguers can become free agents if they are not on the major league 40-man roster and they have over six years of minor league service.

With 36 free agents, the Mariners have far more than any other team. The Marlins came closest, with 30. The M’s were forced to add many veteran minor league players during the season because of lost players due to 40-man roster manipulation and trades (we should probably just call that ‘Dipotoism’).

The complete list of 572 minor league free agents, sorted by team, can be found here.

—

Two members of the 2017 Rainiers who should be on that list are not because the Mariners have already re-signed them.

Veteran catcher Tuffy Gosewisch has re-upped with the Mariners, and figures to be part of Tacoma’s catching mix in 2018.

Also re-signing is utility man Danny Muno, who hit well for the Rainiers last year.

These signings were listed among several others in Baseball America’s Minor League Transactions. Another player of note for Rainiers fans is pitcher Lindsey Caughel, who spent the entire 2017 season at Double-A Arkansas and could appear for Tacoma next year.

—

Former major league star Roy Halladay passed away in a plane crash yesterday. He was one of the most influential people in the sport; players were crushed by the news. I found Marc Webster’s post on Halladay to be a good one.

—

The Mariners are hiring a Baseball Analytics Intern. Dust off your resume and send it in!

