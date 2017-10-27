Roster Churn Begins

The World Series is just warming up, and so is the Mariners juggling of the final five spots on the 40-man roster.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto recently told the media he wasn’t going to be making a lot of moves this offseason, but when it comes to the bottom five spots on the 40-man roster he just can’t help himself.

In the last two days the Mariners have made four 40-man roster moves involving players who were Rainiers last year, or project to be Rainiers in 2018.

Relief pitcher Ryan Garton was removed from the 40-man roster, cleared waivers, and outrighted to Tacoma. Because this was his first time coming off the 40-man roster, the Mariners are able to retain him because no other team claimed him by adding him to their own 40-man roster. Garton becomes a likely Tacoma player for 2018.

Outfielder Jacob Hannemann was also removed from the 40-man roster, but he got claimed. His original organization the Chicago Cubs claimed him and added him to their 40-man roster. The Hannemann era was a brief one for the Mariners.

Seattle claimed catcher David Freitas from the Atlanta Braves and added him to the 40-man roster. Freitas made his major league debut last season, appearing in six games for the Braves. The 28-year-old spent time in the PCL with the Iowa Cubs in 2016.

Pitcher Rob Whalen was removed from the Restricted List and added to the 40-man roster again. Whalen made a start for Tacoma in Reno on July 5, pitched five innings and allowed five runs, and was not seen again with no official explanation given.

We’ll attempt to follow all of the offseason roster moves here on the blog.

—

How about that World Series so far? Two great and very different games, with Houston getting the crucial extra innings victory on Wednesday to make it more likely that we’ll have a six- or seven-game series.

The three ex-Rainiers on the Dodgers have been in the thick of it.

Chris Taylor is becoming a household name. Brandon Morrow has protected a lead in two relief appearances. And Josh Fields was on the other side, getting roughed up in Game Two.

Can’t wait to see what happens tonight!

Links:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 12:14 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.