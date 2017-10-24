World Series Begins Tonight

The World Series starts tonight. With the 101-win Houston Astros facing the 104-win Los Angeles Dodgers, we have two 100-win teams squaring off in the World Series for just the eighth time in baseball history – and the first time since 1970.

Because the National League won the All-Star Game, the Dodgers have home field advantage. Games One, Two, Six and Seven will be played at Dodgers Stadium.

All games begin at 5:00 (Pacific) and will be televised by Fox (channel 13 locally). The radio broadcast can be heard on 710 AM, except the weekend games will be shifted to 770 AM.

The ace lefties get the start in Game One, with Dallas Kuechel facing Clayton Kershaw. The Astros start Justin Verlander in Game Two, against Rich Hill. The Dodgers have announced Yu Darvish for Game Three, while the Astros are keeping mum.

The Dodgers are rested after dispatching the Cubs in five games, while the Astros had to go a full seven games to knock out the Yankees.

Los Angeles gets a boost with the return of star shortstop Corey Seager, who missed the Cubs series with a back injury.

There is a heat wave in L.A. right now, with temperatures expected to reach 100 today. Not sure how or if that will factor into the game.

The Dodgers easily win in the all-important ex-Rainiers category, 3-0. Chris Taylor, Brandon Morrow, and Josh Fields are all on the Dodgers active World Series roster which was announced earlier today.

Because of this last fact, I’ll be pulling for L.A. Hopefully my little sister who is a lifelong Giants fan and Dodgers hater does not read this blog.

We have a little Rainiers player news to pass along.

Baseball America reported that Rainiers pitchers Cody Martin, Christian Bergman, Ernesto Fieri, and Ryan Weber have each declared free agency.

This is just the beginning. There will be other players who finished the 2017 season with Tacoma declaring free agency, such as catcher Tuffy Gosewisch. Players who have spent over six years in the minor leagues and are not on the 40-man roster can become free agents.

Soon we’ll have a list of all of the minor league free agents on the market. The Mariners will have to sign more free agents than usual this offseason, because the Double-A Arkansas club was primarily made up of free agents in 2017, meaning there are only a couple of players to naturally promote through the ranks.

