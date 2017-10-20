Taylor Leads Dodgers Into World Series

Former Rainiers shortstop Chris Taylor was named Co-MVP of the National League Championship Series (along with Justin Turner) after the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the Chicago Cubs last night.

Taylor hit .316 (6-for-19) in the five-game series, with four of his six hits going for extra bases. He homered twice, while adding a double and a triple. Taylor also drew five walks for a .458 on-base percentage as the Dodgers clinched their first World Series appearance in 29 years.

Congratulations to Chris, who has really made the most of this opportunity. The first link below tells how it happened.

We have a chance for the first Dodgers-Yankees World Series since 1981, which to those of us of a certain age is kind of mind-boggling. When I was a kid it was pretty much expected that the Dodgers would play the Yankees in the World Series every year.

The Yankees need to win one of the next two games in Houston to make it happen – but it’s not going to be easy.

The home team has won each of the first five games in the ALCS. Houston is at home for the final two.

Houston has superstar Justin Verlander starting tonight, against the Yankees talented yet erratic youngster Luis Severino. A Game Seven appears likely – and then anything can happen.

And that is my desired result as a baseball fan: more Game Sevens, please!

We have previously linked to a different version of this story, but Chris Taylor ‘s playoff surge has caused it to be retold: how a 71-year-old Dodgers hitting consultant completely remade Taylor’s swing after the trade.

's playoff surge has caused it to be retold: how a 71-year-old Dodgers hitting consultant completely remade Taylor's swing after the trade. Chris Taylor is getting on John McGrath's nerves.

Here’s news of another PCL manager change, though we don’t know who the new guy is yet. Oakland has promoted Triple-A Nashville manager Ryan Christenson to the major league coaching staff, creating a job opening. Send your resume to Billy Beane, Oakland, CA.

