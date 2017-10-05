Fearless Predictions

Time for my annual public display of stupidity, in which I share my MLB playoff predictions.

You may recall the Boston Red Sox celebrating their World Series Championship last Fall, just a few weeks after I predicted it. That’s what I remember, and I’m sticking with it.

Looking back, I once picked the Tampa Bay Rays to win a World Series. And the Reds! I picked Cincinnati in 2012!

I’m terrible at this.

So here are some wrong picks:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston beats Boston in four games, 3-1.

Indians sweep the Yankees, 3-0.

Cleveland needs all seven games to dispatch Houston in an epic series, 4-3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cubs edge the Nationals in five games, 3-2.

Diamondbacks top Dodgers in five games, 3-2 (series includes several bench-clearing incidents)

Cubs barrel past Diamondbacks, 4-1

WORLD SERIES

Second verse, same as the first verse: the Cubs repeat as World Series Champions, beating Cleveland in six games.

So, that’s not going to happen. Sorry Cubs fans!

