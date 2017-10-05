Fearless Predictions

Time for my annual public display of stupidity, in which I share my MLB playoff predictions.
You may recall the Boston Red Sox celebrating their World Series Championship last Fall, just a few weeks after I predicted it. That’s what I remember, and I’m sticking with it.
Looking back, I once picked the Tampa Bay Rays to win a World Series. And the Reds! I picked Cincinnati in 2012!
I’m terrible at this.
So here are some wrong picks:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston beats Boston in four games, 3-1.
Indians sweep the Yankees, 3-0.
Cleveland needs all seven games to dispatch Houston in an epic series, 4-3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs edge the Nationals in five games, 3-2.
Diamondbacks top Dodgers in five games, 3-2 (series includes several bench-clearing incidents)
Cubs barrel past Diamondbacks, 4-1
WORLD SERIES
Second verse, same as the first verse: the Cubs repeat as World Series Champions, beating Cleveland in six games.
So, that’s not going to happen. Sorry Cubs fans!
Links:
- It’s ‘back to the drawing board’ for the Mariners, Ryan Divish writes in his season obituary.
- Jerry Dipoto said he’s not going to make a whole lot of roster moves, but nobody believes him.
- In what might be his final story for The News Tribune, retiring ball writer Bob Dutton reviewed where the Mariners sit heading into the offseason.
- Felix Hernandez‘s injury frequency has the Mariners considering altering the way they use him in 2018.
- The Astros are positioned to dominate the A.L. West for the forseeable future, leaving the Mariners as wild card contenders, Larry Stone writes.
- John McGrath thinks a player like Shohei Otani would help the Mariners close the gap on the Astros.
- The Wild Card Game forced Roger Angell to scurry to his typewriter and bang out a short piece, which is always a treat – if you don’t understand why, read the last two sentences.