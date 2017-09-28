Twenty-Nine Players From Tacoma’s Triple-A All-Star Game Currently In The Majors

Without a doubt, one of the highlights of the 2017 season at Cheney Stadium was the Triple-A All-Star Game back on July 12th.

The game has a history of showcasing future major league stars, and I’m sure our game will stand up to many previous editions in that regard.

A total of 29 players who appeared in that game have been called up to the major leagues. Several appear to be making a statement for long-term major league employment.

Here’s a list of the players who appeared in the Triple-A All-Star Game and are currently in the major leagues:

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE

Amed Rosario – New York Mets (Las Vegas)

Derek Fisher – Houston Astros (Fresno)

Christian Walker – Arizona Diamondbacks (Reno)

Willie Calhoun – Texas Rangers (was Oklahoma City in the game, then traded)

Ildemaro Vargas – Arizona Diamondbacks (Reno)

Garrett Cooper – New York Yankees (Colorado Springs in game, traded)

Dan Vogelbach – Seattle Mariners (Tacoma)

Colin Moran – Houston Astros (Fresno)

Renato Nunez – Oakland A’s (Nashville)

Alex Verdugo – Los Angeles Dodgers (Oklahoma City)

Carson Kelly – St. Louis Cardinals (Memphis)

Max Stassi – Houston Astros (Fresno)

Tomas Telis – Miami Marlins (New Orleans)

Wilmer Font – Los Angeles Dodgers (Oklahoma City)

Troy Scribner – Los Angeles Angels (Salt Lake)

Jimmie Sherfy – Arizona Diamondbacks (Reno)

Ryan Sherriff – St. Louis Cardinals (Memphis)

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE

Ozzie Albies – Atlanta Braves (Gwinnett)

Chance Sisco – Baltimore Orioles (Norfolk)

Andrew Stevenson – Washington Nationals (Syracuse)

Chris Bostick – Pittsburgh Pirates (Indianapolis)

Mike Marjama – Seattle Mariners (Durham in game, traded)

Jorge Alfaro – Philadelphia Phillies (Lehigh Valley)

Steven Brault – Pittsburgh Pirates (Indianapolis)

Caleb Smith – New York Yankees (Scranton)

Lucas Sims – Atlanta Braves (Gwinnett)

Andrew Kittredge – Tampa Bay Rays (Durham)

Kevin Shackelford – Cincinnati Reds (Louisville)

Jimmy Yacabonis – Baltimore Orioles (Norfolk)

I did not include players who had major league experience prior the Triple-A All-Star Game and did not get called up after it, such as Pawtucket’s Rusney Castillo and Bryce Brentz. This list is just players in the big leagues right now.

Some players of note:

Two of the starting middle infielders in the Triple-A All-Star Game have locked up jobs in the majors: Amed Rosario is the Mets starting shortstop of the present, and Ozzie Albies has taken the Braves everyday second base job.

The Phillies have made Jorge Alfaro their starting catcher and so far, so good. He’s hit .304 with four homers in his first 27 games.

Despite being playoff-bound, the Houston Astros are giving Derek Fisher a long look as a potential everyday outfielder for next year. He’s been kind of so-so in his MLB debut, hitting just .207 but with walks (16) and some power (five homers) in 135 at-bats.

Lights-out Reno closer Jimmie Sherfy has not allowed a run over his first 11 major league games for the Diamondbacks, and the playoff-bound team is has even used him in some key situations down the stretch. He’s eligible for the playoff roster.

Ex-Rainiers reliever Andrew Kittredge (grew up in Spokane –> University of Washington) has been outstanding in his first major league stint, posting a 1.93 ERA in 14 games out of Tampa’s bullpen.

Natural born hitter Willie Calhoun launched his first major league home run for Texas on Wednesday. He’s only had 19 at-bats.

Two highly regarded catching prospects are getting their first tastes of the big leagues right now, and they have different outlooks. Cardinals receiver Carson Kelly is generally considered to be ready for a starting job in the majors, but he is stuck behind Yadier Molina. Baltimore’s Chance Sisco has hit two homers in September and may have a clearer path to regular playing time.

It was a fun game, and those of us who attended will be reminded of it in years to come while watching MLB games.

Links:

Bob Dutton has been a MLB beat writer for over 30 years, and he is retiring after the Mariners season ends on Sunday. We’ll miss his quality stories, like this one suggesting the Mariners need to make a big splash in the offseason.

Tacoma Rainiers creative design wizard Tony Canepa was commissioned to do the logo for a new collegiate wooden-bat summer league team in Macon, Georgia: the Macon Bacon. Here’s his logo.

Found this fun story on unusual baseball artifacts in the Bay Area, which made me think I’d love to see a similar story for Seattle/Tacoma.

