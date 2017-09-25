Accolades and Endings

We’re back! Today we have some news on off-the-field personnel to pass along, and a couple of good links.

Tacoma Rainiers team president Aaron Artman received a major honor last week, when he was named Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year.

The Rainiers had an amazing season off the field, highlighted by hosting the Triple-A All-Star Game in July. The all-star events went off spectacularly, and that’s a main reason Artman was honored by his peers.

It wasn’t just the All-Star Game. Tacoma also had great crowds, recording the third-highest total attendance in franchise history. Merchandise sales continue to rank among the best in the minors. Aaron continues to try to improve the Cheney Stadium experience by making improvements to the park: the R-Yard deck in left a couple of years ago, then the kid’s playground and whiffle ball field, and prior to 2017 the improved top deck/beer garden.

Artman became the first Tacoma executive to win this award since Stan Naccarato in 1975.

Up north, Seattle Mariners Radio is losing it’s anchor to retirement.

Kevin Cremin is retiring after 35 years as the producer/engineer for Mariners Radio. He traveled with the team, handled all equipment-related issues, and produced the broadcasts including pregame and magazine-style shows among many other duties.

Kevin has been a big help during the handful of games I filled in over the years. I hope he enjoys not working!

For more on Cremin, check out Shannon Drayer’s blog post on his career.

Links:

Check back later this week, when we’ll see how many players from our Triple-A All-Star Game got called up to the big leagues afterwards.

