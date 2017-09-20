And The Triple-A National Champion Is…

The Durham Bulls.

Durham beat Memphis in the Triple-A National Championship Game last night at PNC Park in Scranton, PA, by a final score of 5-3.

Durham’s Kean Wong was the star, hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning. That was part of a three-hit game for the Bulls second baseman.

Ex-Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit a pair of singles and scored a run for Memphis in the losing cause.

It marked the second Triple-A National Championship for Durham in the 12 years that the game has been played. Durham won in 2009 – coincidentally, also against Memphis.

(Tacoma reached the final game after winning the PCL title in 2010, but lost to Jason Kipnis and Columbus).

Here’s coverage of the game from MiLB.com, and the newspaper in Scranton.

—

That was the final minor league baseball game of the year. Now we’ll watch the end of the major league season play out, with the playoffs right around the corner.

This is shaping up to be an interesting October, with both of last year’s World Series teams (Cubs and Indians) red hot at the moment, the once-mighty Dodgers stumbling down the stretch, the Astros with their brand new Verlander, the baby Yankees, the Red Sox turning Price into a bullpen weapon, and two dangerous teams playing in the NL Wild Card game.

This blog will be off duty for the remainder of the week; we’ll be back next week.

