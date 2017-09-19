 

Triple-A Title Game Tonight

The final game of the Minor League Baseball season is tonight, when Memphis plays Durham in the Triple-A National Championship Game in Scranton, PA.

The one-game battle between the PCL and International League champions starts at 4:00 (Pacific) and can be watched live on the NBC Sports Network.

There will be some prospects to watch on the mound. Durham – the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate – is starting former Mariners prospect Ryan Yarbrough, and expects to use top prospect Brett Honeywell in relief. Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dakota Hudson is set to start for Memphis.

Let’s root for the PCL. Hopefully Tyler O’Neill will hit a bomb for the Redbirds!

Links:

 

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 at 10:01 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: