Triple-A Title Game Tonight

The final game of the Minor League Baseball season is tonight, when Memphis plays Durham in the Triple-A National Championship Game in Scranton, PA.

The one-game battle between the PCL and International League champions starts at 4:00 (Pacific) and can be watched live on the NBC Sports Network.

There will be some prospects to watch on the mound. Durham – the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate – is starting former Mariners prospect Ryan Yarbrough, and expects to use top prospect Brett Honeywell in relief. Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dakota Hudson is set to start for Memphis.

Let’s root for the PCL. Hopefully Tyler O’Neill will hit a bomb for the Redbirds!

Links:

We have previews of the Triple-A National championship Game from MiLB.com, and from the newspaper in Scranton.

The Seattle Times has a story on ex-Rainiers reliever Emilio Pagan .

. John McGrath turned the clock ahead two weeks, reporting live from a future in which the Mariners just went on a huge stretch-run winning streak.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 at 10:01 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.