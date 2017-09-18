Roses For The Redbirds

Congratulations to the Memphis Redbirds, who are the 2017 Pacific Coast League champions.

A fitting title for the team that had the best record during the regular season, winning a franchise record 91 games.

Memphis beat Colorado Springs in the American Conference finals, then had a real dogfight with El Paso in the Championship Series.

Memphis went up 2-0 at home in the best-of-five series, but then lost the next two at El Paso to set up a winner-take-all game last night.

Game Five turned out to be a pitching-and-defense affair, which the Redbirds won 3-1. Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer, and Matt Pearce pitched six innings and gave up just one run.

Wisdom was named MVP of the postseason, collecting nine RBI in ten playoff games.

Memphis has one game left, on Tuesday in Scranton in the Triple-A National Championship Game against the International League champion Durham Bulls.

