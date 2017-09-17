 

Game Five Of PCL Finals Tonight

The PCL Championship Series has gone the distance.

After losing the first two games at Memphis, El Paso returned home and has won two straight to even the series and bring us to the decisive Game Five tonight.

San Diego Padres pitching prospect Jacob Nix pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just one run in his Triple-A debut, and Nick Buss hit a three-run homer as the Chihuahuas topped Memphis on Saturday night, 5-1.

Here are reports on the series from MiLB.com and the El Paso Times.

Game Five is tonight at 5:05 (Pacific). Memphis starts Matt Pearce against El Paso’s Kyle Lloyd. Follow along right here.

