M’s Affiliate Wins Title; Chihuahuas Stay Alive

Congratulations to the Seattle Mariners Class-A Modesto affiliate, which won the California League championship last night.

The Nuts swept their way through the postseason, sweeping both best-of-five series to win the title.

Infielder Joe Rizzo was named MVP of the postseason. Up from Low-A Clinton for the playoffs, the 19-year-old third baseman hit .538 over the five games he played in, driving in six runs. Rizzo was the Mariners second round draft pick in 2016.

You can read about the Nuts title run right here.

—

In the PCL, the El Paso Chihuahuas avoided extinction by taking down Memphis on Friday night, 3-0.

Franchy Cordero hit a go-ahead home run, and five El Paso pitchers combined to pitch a shutout. We have game stories from MiLB.com and the El Paso Times.

Game Four of the series is tonight at 6:05 (Pacific), with Memphis still able to win the trophy with a victory. Memphis leads the series, two games to one.

Whoever wins the series will play Durham in the Triple-A National Championship Game on Tuesday in Scranton, PA. Durham (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) won the International League title last night.

You can follow Game Four of the PCL Championship Series right here.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at 9:44 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.