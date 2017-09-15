 

Game-Ending HR Gives Memphis 2-0 Lead

Game Two of the PCL Championship Series was a real thriller yesterday in Memphis, Tennessee.

After a brilliant pitching performance by Memphis Redbirds starter Kevin Herget, the game was decided on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Jose Adolis Garcia snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer to give the Redbirds a 2-0 victory – and also a 2-0 lead over El Paso in the best-of-five series.

Herget struck out a career-high 15 batters over eight shutout innings. He was one strikeout shy of the Memphis franchise record, established by current Cardinals starter Lance Lynn in 2010.

El Paso starting pitcher Bryan Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings, and Puyallup product Adam Cimber tossed two scoreless frames to keep it 0-0 through nine innings. Eric Yardley ended up allowing the game-winning homer.

The series moves to El Paso tonight, where the Chihuahuas are backed into a corner. Memphis can win the championship with a victory in Game Three tonight at 6:05 (Pacific). Follow along right here.

Links:

