Game-Ending HR Gives Memphis 2-0 Lead

Game Two of the PCL Championship Series was a real thriller yesterday in Memphis, Tennessee.
After a brilliant pitching performance by Memphis Redbirds starter Kevin Herget, the game was decided on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Jose Adolis Garcia snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer to give the Redbirds a 2-0 victory – and also a 2-0 lead over El Paso in the best-of-five series.
Herget struck out a career-high 15 batters over eight shutout innings. He was one strikeout shy of the Memphis franchise record, established by current Cardinals starter Lance Lynn in 2010.
El Paso starting pitcher Bryan Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings, and Puyallup product Adam Cimber tossed two scoreless frames to keep it 0-0 through nine innings. Eric Yardley ended up allowing the game-winning homer.
The series moves to El Paso tonight, where the Chihuahuas are backed into a corner. Memphis can win the championship with a victory in Game Three tonight at 6:05 (Pacific). Follow along right here.
Links:
- Coverage of Game Two of the PCL Championship Series from MiLB.com, the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, and the El Paso Times.
- Tacoma Rainiers PR and Baseball Information guru Brett Gleason compiled his 2017 Rainiers Season In Review. You can check it out right here.
- Remember Bryce Brentz, the Pawtucket slugger who impressively won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium two months ago? Despite hitting 31 homers this season, the Red Sox did not call him up – and he’s about to become a free agent. The Boston Globe tells his story. Maybe he liked Tacoma?
- Larry Stone has a column on the possibility of the Mariners signing Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani (or Otani – it seems to be 50/50 on the spelling, due to translation considerations). MLB.com lists the Mariners as one of five likely destinations for Ohtani. Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times actually went to Japan and chased down Ohtani in a parking lot (the Dodgers will be a major player if Ohtani decides to come to the US).
- The New York Times visited the Driveline baseball academy up in Kent.
- I enjoyed this little Wright Thompson article on ESPN.com, in which he walked home with rookie outfielder Greg Allen after the Indians 22nd straight win.