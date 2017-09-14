Memphis Takes Game One of PCL Finals

The Memphis Redbirds won the opening game of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series on Wednesday night, beating El Paso 6-4. Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of doubles, drove in two runs, and scored twice.

Tyler O’Neill also got into the act, hitting a solo homer. He’s had a big postseason for the Redbirds, with four homers in six playoff games.

You can read about the game from MiLB.com, and from the Memphis Commercial-Appeal.

Game Two is crucial. If El Paso wins, they will have earned a split of the two road games, and have home field advantage for the final three. If Memphis wins, they are up 2-0 and will get three tries needing just one win at El Paso.

Game Two is a day game – and it just started, at 10:05 AM. Follow live right here.

