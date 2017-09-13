PCL Finals Open Tonight

Game One of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series is tonight, when El Paso plays at Memphis. First pitch is set for 5:05 (Pacific).

El Paso is trying to repeat as league champion. Memphis is trying to put the crown on top of a record-setting 91-win season.

The Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) are starting hard-throwing prospect Dakota Hudson in the opener tonight.

The little doggies of El Paso (San Diego Padres affiliate) are going with rising prospect Chris Huffman, who moved from Class-A to Double-A to Triple-A all in one season.

—

The lone Mariners affiliate in the playoffs is Advanced-A Modesto. The Nuts took the opener of the California League Championship Series last night, 13-6 at Lancaster. Here’s a recap and link to box score. It’s a best-of-five series.

—

Big news in the majors yesterday, as Jeff Passan reported that the “Babe Ruth of Japan” Shohei Otani will be posted after the season.

Every team is going to be interested, including the Mariners. In fact, apparently general manager Jerry Dipoto and several of his top scouts are in Japan right now, scouting Otani.

Bob Dutton explains how the process of signing Otani works. Bidding is essentially capped, and it becomes more of a recruiting battle than anything else. This may bode well for Seattle – and the big market teams.

