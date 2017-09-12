PCL Championship Series Moves Back A Day; Ian Miller Honored

The PCL Championship Series was expected to start tonight in Memphis, but due to rain out on the far fringes of Hurricane Irma the schedule has been moved back and the travel day eliminated, with a day game Thursday to ease the travel.

Here’s how the best-of-five series is currently scheduled:

Game One, Wednesday: El Paso at Memphis, 5:05 (Pacific)

Game Two, Thursday: El Paso at Memphis, 10:05 AM (Pacific)

Game Three, Friday: Memphis at El Paso, 6:05 (Pacific)

Games Four and Five, if needed, will be played in El Paso on Saturday and Sunday nights.

This should be a fun series. El Paso is trying to win back-to-back titles, which was last done by Omaha in 2013-2014. The Chihuahuas barely won their division and finished just a couple of games over .500. Memphis posted the best regular season record the league has seen in ten years, and is looking for its first championship since 2009.

—

The Mariners announced their various Minor League Player of the Year awards.

Included was Tacoma outfielder Ian Miller, who won the organization’s Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award.

Miller did most of his damage for Double-A Arkansas before being promoted to Tacoma on July 22. He finished in a tie for the Texas League batting title, hitting .326 before the promotion. With Tacoma he batted .268 over 41 games, but his combined totals for the season were: .307 batting average, .355 OBP, a career-high four homers, and 43 stolen bases while being caught just five times.

It was a breakthrough season for Miller, who will be honored at Safeco Field prior to the Mariners-A’s game on September 22.

For the rest of the awards, check the link below.

Links:

Bob Dutton has a report on the Mariners minor league awards.

The Mariners 2018 schedule is out.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 1:04 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.