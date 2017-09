Tyler O’Neill had three hits and drove in four runs – including a two-run single in the top of the tenth inning – and Memphis won at Colorado Springs last night, 11-8.

Memphis tied the American Conference Championship Series at two games apiece. The decisive Game Five is today at 12:30 (Pacific), and whoever wins will advance to face El Paso in the PCL Finals. You can follow along right here.

O’Neill spoke with MiLB.com about his big game.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, September 10th, 2017 at 10:49 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.