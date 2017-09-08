Chihuahuas Wag In Reno, Sox Bleach Redbirds

From the PCL playoffs:

The El Paso Chihuahuas took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Pacific Conference Championship Series by coasting to a 7-2 win at Reno last night. El Paso won the first two games on the road, and can clinch the series at home tonight.

El Paso had 15 hits, including home runs by Dusty Coleman and Diego Goris. Meanwhile, Bryan Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings, allowing just a pair of runs, to earn the win.

The American Conference series is now tied, 1-1. Colorado Springs starter Aaron Wilkerson – who had spent the entire season in Double-A – pitched seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts as the Sky Sox shut out Memphis, 5-0. Wilkerson was pulled with the no-hitter intact because his pitch count reached 105. Memphis promptly got a hit in the eighth inning.

Sky Sox shortstop Yadiel Rivera went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI.

Colorado Springs earned a split of its road games, and now the series moves to Security Service Field which will host playoff games for the first time since 1997.

Here is the MiLB.com story on Wilkerson’s no-hit bid, and here’s the scoreboard page for tonight’s games.

