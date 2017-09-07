Memphis, El Paso Take Leads

A quick PCL playoffs update for you this morning.

Defending league champion El Paso took the opener of the best-of-five series at Reno, 3-1. Chris Huffman started for the Chihuahuas and allowed just three hits and one run over 6.1 innings, while Hunter Renfroe homered and drove in a pair. Puyallup’s Adam Cimber provided some shutdown relief for El Paso.

In the American Conference, Memphis hit three home runs to support Dakota Hudson in a 4-1 victory over Colorado Springs at Autozone Park. Aledmys Diaz hit two homers and drove in three runs, and Tyler O’Neill added a solo blast. The hard-throwing Hudson allowed one run in six innings to earn the win.

MiLB.com has more details on the games right here.

The Game Twos are tonight.

Memphis (Kevin Herget) at Colorado Springs (Aaron Wilkerson) starts at 5:05 (Pacific), and El Paso (Bryan Rodriguez) at Reno (Taylor Clarke) begins at 7:05.

Follow the action here.

