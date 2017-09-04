Rainiers Walked Off Again; Season Ends Today

Tacoma lost its third straight one-run game in Las Vegas on Sunday night, this one a 2-1 decision.
For the second day in a row Jhoan Urena did the honors. He hit a walk-off homer on Saturday, and last night it was a game-ending base hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
The season ends with today’s noon game.
—
The final PCL playoff spot was determined last night when El Paso won in Sacramento, 7-3. The Chihuahuas clinched their third straight Pac-South division title, and will defend their league championship in the postseason.
Playoffs start on Wednesday, with the two best-of-five conference championships.
El Paso will play at Reno for the first two games in the Pacific Conference Finals, before the series moves to Texas.
Memphis will host Colorado Springs in the first two games of the American Conference Finals, which also starts Wednesday.
—
With the season ending today, there will be no blog on Tuesday. However, we will follow along during the PCL Playoffs. Our next fresh post will come on Wednesday, with some final 2017 Rainiers thoughts and the PCL playoff pitching match-ups – and maybe a prediction or two. So check back!
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Jhoan Urena walked off the Rainiers for the second day in a row, this time on a bases loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Las Vegas a 2-1 win. Tyler Cloyd had another strong outing, delivering five shutout innings, and Jonathan Aro worked two perfect frames in relief.
Today: Tacoma (66-75) at Las Vegas (55-86), 12:05.
Opponent Affiliation: New York Mets.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 8-6.
Starting Pitchers: LHP Chris Castellanos (0-1, 27.00) at RHP Jonathan Abaladejo (1-4, 5.23).
Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 33 of his 40 Triple-A games… Joey Wong has a four-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewisch has hit safely in six of his last seven games.
Look Out For: Jeff McNeil is 6-for-12 with three doubles in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 12 games… Jhoan Urena has walked off the Rainiers two straight days.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- The Las Vegas paper has a story on the Rainiers game with an amusing quote from 51s manager Pedro Lopez. Las Vegas has had a strong season at the gate.
- The Mariners kept a toe in the AL Wild Card race by finishing a three-game sweep of the A’s, taking a 10-2 decision on Sunday. Three takeaways from the game.
- It’s time for the Mariners to have a sustained hot streak, John McGrath writes.
PCL Game Reports:
- El Paso clinched the Pac-South title with a 7-3 win at Sacramento. Hunter Renfroe‘s first inning grand slam put the Chihuahuas in the lead for good.
- Salt Lake was eliminated, but Dustin Ackley hit a walk-off home run to give the Bees a 10-8 win over Fresno.
- Ryan Carpenter tossed a gem as Albuquerque won in Sacramento, 5-1.
- That’s one way to end a season: Willie Calhoun‘s second home run of the game was a walk-off grand slam to give Round Rock a 10-9 win over Oklahoma City. Calhoun drove in eight runs, and he’s up to 31 homers on the season.
- Tyler O’Neill is on a final weekend tear. The ex-Rainiers outfielder hit another homer and drove in five runs as Memphis won its 90th game, a 15-7 decision at Colorado Springs. Memphis is the first PCL team to reach 90 wins since the 2006 Tucson Sidewinders.
- Omaha hit three homers in the eighth inning to beat Iowa, 7-5.
- Nashville scored twice in the ninth at New Orleans to spoil the Baby Cakes, 4-3.