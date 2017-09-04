Rainiers Walked Off Again; Season Ends Today

Tacoma lost its third straight one-run game in Las Vegas on Sunday night, this one a 2-1 decision.

For the second day in a row Jhoan Urena did the honors. He hit a walk-off homer on Saturday, and last night it was a game-ending base hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The season ends with today’s noon game.

The final PCL playoff spot was determined last night when El Paso won in Sacramento, 7-3. The Chihuahuas clinched their third straight Pac-South division title, and will defend their league championship in the postseason.

Playoffs start on Wednesday, with the two best-of-five conference championships.

El Paso will play at Reno for the first two games in the Pacific Conference Finals, before the series moves to Texas.

Memphis will host Colorado Springs in the first two games of the American Conference Finals, which also starts Wednesday.

With the season ending today, there will be no blog on Tuesday. However, we will follow along during the PCL Playoffs. Our next fresh post will come on Wednesday, with some final 2017 Rainiers thoughts and the PCL playoff pitching match-ups – and maybe a prediction or two. So check back!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Jhoan Urena walked off the Rainiers for the second day in a row, this time on a bases loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Las Vegas a 2-1 win. Tyler Cloyd had another strong outing, delivering five shutout innings, and Jonathan Aro worked two perfect frames in relief.

Today: Tacoma (66-75) at Las Vegas (55-86), 12:05.

Opponent Affiliation: New York Mets.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 8-6.

Starting Pitchers: LHP Chris Castellanos (0-1, 27.00) at RHP Jonathan Abaladejo (1-4, 5.23).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 33 of his 40 Triple-A games… Joey Wong has a four-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewisch has hit safely in six of his last seven games.

Look Out For: Jeff McNeil is 6-for-12 with three doubles in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 12 games… Jhoan Urena has walked off the Rainiers two straight days.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

