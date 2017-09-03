New Guys Hit Bombs

Tacoma has added three position players from Class-A or lower for the weekend, and they are enjoying their trip to Las Vegas.

Last night both Austin Grebeck and Logan Taylor hit their first Triple-A home runs, and Eugene Helder singled and scored a run.

Up from Class-A Modesto, Taylor pulled a three-run homer to left field of Las Vegas starter Luis Mateo in his first Triple-A at-bat. A third baseman, Taylor was hitting .241 with eight homers for Modesto this season.

Grebeck hit just two homers in 55 games for short-season Everett, but that didn’t stop him from blasting a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning off Vegas closer Kevin McGowan. It was Grebeck’s second Triple-A game.

Helder was batting .304 with two homers and 43 RBI in 70 games for Everett this season. It’s his turn to go deep tonight!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Well, at least it was exciting. Austin Grebeck homered in the top of the ninth to tie the game, 6-6, only to see Las Vegas infielder Jhoan Urena lead off the bottom of the ninth with a homer to end it. Tacoma has lost seven of its last eight games.

Roster Moves: Tacoma added infielders Logan Taylor and Eugene Helder prior to last night’s game.

Today: Tacoma (66-74) at Las Vegas (54-86), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: New York Mets.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 8-5

Starting Pitchers: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.18) at RHP Mitch Atkins (4-8, 6.00).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 33 of his 40 Triple-A games… Andrew Aplin is 7-for-15 over a four-game hitting streak… Zach Shank is 6-for-18 with three doubles in his last six outings.

Look Out For: Phillip Evans is 10-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak… Jeff McNeil is 6-for-8 with three doubles in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Mill Creek’s Travis Snider was recently acquired from Round Rock; he’s 3-for-9 in the series.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story from the Las Vegas newspaper.

The Mariners beat Oakland again on Saturday, this time winning via the walk-off wild pitch. Three takeaways from the game.

PCL Game Reports:

That’s it for today’s links due to continuing internet issues in the Vegas hotel.

