New Guys Hit Bombs

Tacoma has added three position players from Class-A or lower for the weekend, and they are enjoying their trip to Las Vegas.
Last night both Austin Grebeck and Logan Taylor hit their first Triple-A home runs, and Eugene Helder singled and scored a run.
Up from Class-A Modesto, Taylor pulled a three-run homer to left field of Las Vegas starter Luis Mateo in his first Triple-A at-bat. A third baseman, Taylor was hitting .241 with eight homers for Modesto this season.
Grebeck hit just two homers in 55 games for short-season Everett, but that didn’t stop him from blasting a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning off Vegas closer Kevin McGowan. It was Grebeck’s second Triple-A game.
Helder was batting .304 with two homers and 43 RBI in 70 games for Everett this season. It’s his turn to go deep tonight!
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Well, at least it was exciting. Austin Grebeck homered in the top of the ninth to tie the game, 6-6, only to see Las Vegas infielder Jhoan Urena lead off the bottom of the ninth with a homer to end it. Tacoma has lost seven of its last eight games.
Roster Moves: Tacoma added infielders Logan Taylor and Eugene Helder prior to last night’s game.
Today: Tacoma (66-74) at Las Vegas (54-86), 7:05.
Opponent Affiliation: New York Mets.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 8-5
Starting Pitchers: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.18) at RHP Mitch Atkins (4-8, 6.00).
Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 33 of his 40 Triple-A games… Andrew Aplin is 7-for-15 over a four-game hitting streak… Zach Shank is 6-for-18 with three doubles in his last six outings.
Look Out For: Phillip Evans is 10-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak… Jeff McNeil is 6-for-8 with three doubles in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Mill Creek’s Travis Snider was recently acquired from Round Rock; he’s 3-for-9 in the series.
- Here’s the Rainiers game story from the Las Vegas newspaper.
- The Mariners beat Oakland again on Saturday, this time winning via the walk-off wild pitch. Three takeaways from the game.
PCL Game Reports:
- El Paso moved into first place in the Pac-South by winning at Sacramento, 8-1. The Chihuahuas magic number to clinch the South over Salt Lake is one.
- Fresno’s Trent Thornton shut down Salt Lake, 4-2.
- Tyler O’Neill hit his 30th home run of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Memphis lost in Colorado springs, 14-11.
