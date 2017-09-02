Rainiers Drop Opener In Vegas, 3-2

Mill Creek’s Travis Snider had the game-winning hit as Las Vegas topped Tacoma in the opening game of the season-ending series last night, 3-2.

It was the last game of the year for Rainiers manager Pat Listach, who has been called away due to a family matter. Denny Hocking will serve as the Rainiers skipper for the final three games.

I did record a two-part season-ending interview with Listach, which we will air on the radio pregame shows Sunday and Monday.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Travis Snider snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning and Las Vegas ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Tacoma. Zach Shank had three hits for the Rainiers.

Roster Moves: The Mariners called up Gordon Beckham, and designated Shawn O’Malley for assignment. The Rainiers will need to add an infielder or two prior to tonight’s game.

Today: Tacoma (66-73) at Las Vegas (53-86), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: New York Mets.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 8-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Max Povse (1-4, 6.91) at RHP Luis Mateo (1-0, 5.08).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 32 of his 39 Triple-A games… Andrew Aplin is 5-for-11 over his last three games… Zach Shank is 6-for-14 with three doubles in his last five outings.

Look Out For: Phillip Evans is hot. He had four hits Thursday night, including a homer with two outs in the top of the ninth to (briefly) tie the game, and he is 8-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak… Jeff McNeil has hit safely in nine of his last ten games… Mill Creek’s Travis Snider was recently acquired from Round Rock; he’s always dangerous in the PCL.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mike Leake pitched well in his Mariners debut as Seattle ended a five-game losing streak by beating Oakland on Friday night, 3-2. Three takeaways from the game.

pitched well in his Mariners debut as Seattle ended a five-game losing streak by beating Oakland on Friday night, 3-2. Three takeaways from the game. The Times has a story on all of the Mariners September 1st roster moves.

In the PCL’s last division race, Salt Lake and El Paso remain tied for first place in the Pac-South, with El Paso holding the tiebreaker. Both teams lost last night: Fresno won in Salt Lake City, 5-2, and Sacramento walked off El Paso 3-2 on Chris Shaw‘s RBI double.

Apologies for the lack of PCL links. The internet is super slow today in the Las Vegas hotel – a problem I have not previously encountered here. It takes up to five minutes to load a single page, which was fine while I was watching the Cal football game (they won!) but I’m not waiting anymore for this.

