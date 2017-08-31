Rainiers Play Final Home Game Tonight

Tacoma hosts Salt Lake at 7:05 tonight, and it is the Rainiers final home game of the season.

The Rainiers are 40-30 at Cheney Stadium this year, although the team has sputtered down the stretch both on the road and at home. In fact, the Rainiers need a win tonight to avoid being swept by Salt Lake in the four-game series.

Attendance has been terrific and another large crowd is anticipated tonight. Thanks for supporting the team!

—

Awards Week continues, and today the Pacific Coast League announced that Oklahoma City’s Wilmer Font is the 2017 PCL Pitcher of the Year.

This was a pretty clear choice. A former major league reliever who got released and converted to starter while pitching in an independent league, Font was a terrific find for the Dodgers.

Font leads the league in ERA and strikeouts, and he is tied for third in wins. He’s 10-8 with a 3.42 ERA, and has 178 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched – with only 35 walks and 114 hits allowed.

You may recall Font was the starting pitcher for the PCL in the Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium back on July 12.

Memphis starter Luke Weaver was the runner-up, with Salt Lake’s Troy Scribner also receiving votes.

—

Yesterday the Rainiers used their 52nd pitcher of the season, easily a club record.

Think you can name them all? There is now a Sporcle.

I took the quiz yesterday, when there was still only 51 pitchers, and got 39 of them. You only get ten minutes – and no cheating!

The list includes anyone who pitched in a game. Rehabbing major leaguers, emergency fill-ins from A-ball, position players pitching in blowouts – all count.

Click here to play the game.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma had a 2-1 lead after seven innings, but Salt Lake scored six runs down the stretch and beat Tacoma on Wednesday night, 7-2. Tyler Cloyd had his best start of the year, allowing one run over 5.2 innings.

Roster Move: Yesterday the Rainiers added Puyallup High School graduate Scott Kuzminsky to the bullpen. The 25-year-old was signed out of the independent Frontier League earlier this month, and he made his Triple-A debut last night.

Today: Salt Lake (71-66) at Tacoma (65-72), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.

Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 10-5.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Osmer Morales (2-1, 3.71) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-6, 3.97).

Morales was signed by the Mariners as a teenager out of Venezuela, eventually became a minor league free agent, and is in his first year in the Angels system.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 30 of his 37 Triple-A games… Tuffy Gosewisch is 6-for-12 over a four-game hitting streak.

Look Out For: Sherman Johnson has a ten-game hitting streak… David Fletcher is 10-for-27 over a six-game streak… Michael Hermosillo has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he homered twice on Sunday in Albuquerque.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

El Paso survived a marathon and beat Fresno in 14 innings, 9-8, as Chase d’Arnaud had the game-ending hit. Hunter Renfroe ‘s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth sent it to extra innings. Fresno’s A.J. Reed took the MiLB home run lead and tied the franchise record by hitting his 33rd of the year. El Paso remains one game behind Salt Lake in the Pac-South race.

had the game-ending hit. ‘s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth sent it to extra innings. Fresno’s took the MiLB home run lead and tied the franchise record by hitting his 33rd of the year. El Paso remains one game behind Salt Lake in the Pac-South race. Reno split a doubleheader at Albuquerque, and the Aces magic number to clinch the Pac-North over Fresno is down to one. Albuquerque’s Ryan Howard hit a walk-off home run in the first game of the twinbill.

hit a walk-off home run in the first game of the twinbill. Las Vegas suffered its seventh straight loss, a 6-1 decision at Sacramento last night. The Rainiers finish the season at Vegas, starting tomorrow.

Oklahoma City’s Edwin Rios had four hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs during an 11-4 bathing of the Baby Cakes.

had four hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs during an 11-4 bathing of the Baby Cakes. Ex-Rainier and Washington native Adrian Sampson pitched five scoreless innings in his 2017 PCL debut as Round Rock beat Colorado Springs, 2-1.

pitched five scoreless innings in his 2017 PCL debut as Round Rock beat Colorado Springs, 2-1. Memphis made it 89 wins with a 5-4 takedown of the Iowa Cubs. Patrick Wisdom hit his 30th homer for Memphis.

hit his 30th homer for Memphis. Omaha edged Nashville in eleven innings, 4-3, on Hunter Dozier‘s go-ahead RBI single.

