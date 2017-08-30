M’s Add Veteran Pitcher

The Mariners made a trade this morning, acquiring Mike Leake and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Class-A infielder Rayder Ascanio.

Leake is signed for the next three years. According to online reports, the Cardinals included enough cash to make Leake’s contract quite reasonable when compared to what a similar free agent would get on the open market this winter.

A regular starter for eight years, Leake has been durable and consistent. His career numbers are 80-76 with a 4.02 ERA, although this year he is 7-12, 4.21.

You can find his stats right here.

With Leake set to join the team after the rosters expand on September 1 (which is Friday), his acquisition is unlikely to effect the Rainiers.

—

Awards Week continues in the PCL, and today the league announced that Las Vegas shortstop Amed Rosario is the PCL Rookie of the Year.

Rosario hit .328 with seven homers in 94 games for Las Vegas, started at shortstop in the Triple-A All-Star Game, and is now the New York Mets starting SS.

Other receiving votes included his own teammate Dominic Smith, Round Rock’s Willie Calhoun, Memphis pitcher Jack Flaherty, and Albuquerque’s Ryan McMahon.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Salt Lake took advantage of some substandard Tacoma defense and coasted to an 8-1 win on Tuesday night. Tacoma made four errors and managed just four hits.

Today: Salt Lake (70-66) at Tacoma (65-71), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.

Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 9-5.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Garrett Richards (-) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.70).

It’s an injury rehabilitation start for Richards, who has been out since his first start of the season with an irritated nerve in his right biceps.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 29 of his 36 Triple-A games… Tuffy Gosewisch had two of Tacoma’s four hits yesterday, and he’s 4-for-8 over a three-game hitting streak.

Look Out For: Sherman Johnson has a nine-game hitting streak… David Fletcher had three hits last night and is 9-for-22 over a five-game streak… Michael Hermosillo has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he homered twice on Sunday in Albuquerque.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 at 10:49 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.