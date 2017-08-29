Leonys Martin Can Steal His Way Into Franchise History

Leonys Martin rejoined the Rainiers on Monday night, making an instant impact with his bat and his legs.

Martin had two hits and stole a base – his 25th steal of the season while playing in the Pacific Coast League.

Despite spending a lot of time in the majors this year, Martin ranks second in the PCL in steals. Only Iowa’s John Andreoli has more, and Andreoli leads the league with just 26.

No Tacoma player has led the league in stolen bases since Cleon James swiped 37 bags for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs.

In the 58-season history of the franchise, only one other player topped the circuit in steals: Jose Cardenal of the Tacoma Giants tied San Diego’s Cesar Tovar for the league lead with 40 steals in 1964.

I’ll be pulling for Martin to surpass Andreoli (and hold off some others in the mix – notably Omaha’s Billy Burns, who currently has 24 steals).

Incidentally, it’s been a down year for stolen bases in the PCL. The last time the league leader had fewer than 30 steals was 2001, when Chad Meyers of Iowa took the title with 27.

—

It’s Awards Week in the PCL.

Yesterday the league announced its annual All-Pacific Coast League Team, the postseason all-star team which recognizes a single player at each position. No Rainiers players were honored (first time we’ve missed out since 2014).

You can check out the All-PCL team right here.

Today the league announced that Memphis skipper Stubby Clapp is the PCL Manager of the Year. This was a shoo-in, with Memphis bidding to become the league’s first 90-win team since the 2006 Tucson Sidewinders.

The press release, including names of others receiving votes, is right here.

Tomorrow the league announces its Rookie of the Year, which is going to be interesting with several great candidates.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma’s late rally came up short in a 3-2 series-opening loss to Salt Lake. The Rainiers had good pitching and nearly came back in the bottom of the ninth inning, loading the bases before the final out was recorded.

Roster Moves: There was an additional move prior to yesterday’s game. The Mariners called up pitcher Christian Bergman, and optioned reliever Dan Altavilla to Tacoma.

Today: Salt Lake (69-66) at Tacoma (65-70), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.

Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 8-5.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jaime Barria (1-0, 0.00) at RHP Max Povse (1-3, 7.40).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 29 of his 35 Triple-A games… Leonys Martin rejoined the Rainiers yesterday and reached base three times, collecting a pair of hits.

Look Out For: Sherman Johnson has an eight-game hitting streak… Rey Navarro has hit safely in five straight games… Michael Hermosillo has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he homered twice on Sunday in Albuquerque.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 at 11:16 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.