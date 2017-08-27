Final Homestand Starts Tonight

The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium for the final four home games of the year, starting with tonight’s tilt at 7:05. The Salt Lake Bees are in town.
While the Rainiers are out of contention, the team has an opportunity to make life difficult for the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A club. Salt Lake is in first place in the Pacific-South division, but their lead is just one game over El Paso.
Tacoma just dropped three-of-four at Fresno to fall four games under .500 for the year. The Rainiers need to go 6-2 over the final eight games to finish at .500. The good news is that the team has played very well at home all year, going 40-27 at Cheney Stadium.
After the four-game home series ends on Thursday, the Rainiers close the season with a four-game road series at Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Fresno’s Tyler White launched a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over Tacoma on Sunday night. Dan Vogelbach had three hits for Tacoma, and Zach Shank connected for two hits and two RBI.
Roster Moves: Today the Rainiers are expected to activate Leonys Martin and Gordon Beckham, so infielders Kevin Santa and Gianfranco Wawoe were transferred to Class-A Modesto. Reliever Jeanmar Gomez has opted out of his contract and become a free agent.
Today: Salt Lake (68-66) at Tacoma (65-69), 7:05.
Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.
Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 7-5.
Starting Pitchers: TBA at TBA.
Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 28 of his 34 Triple-A games… Leonys Martin re-joins the Rainiers today; he’s only two stolen bases behind the league leader. Martin has 24, John Andreoli of Iowa has 26.
Look Out For: Ramon Flores has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, and has reached base in 18 straight… Sherman Johnson has a seven-game hitting streak… Tony Sanchez hit a grand slam on Friday, and he has reached base in 11 straight games.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- Here’s the write-up on the Rainiers game from Fresno’s website. The Grizzlies close the season on an eight-game road trip, making their quest for the division title that much more difficult.
- Incredibly, the Mariners made five errors in the first inning and lost in New York, 10-1. This team is in playoff contention. Three takeaways from the game.
PCL Game Reports:
- Reno edged Las Vegas, 4-3, and completed a four-game series sweep. The Aces have a three-game lead and their magic number to clinch the Pac-North is down to 5. Las Vegas outfielder Travis Taijeron was called up for his first time.
- Michael Hermosillo homered twice as Salt Lake won in Albuquerque, 8-1.
- El Paso remained one game behind Salt Lake in the Pac-South by walking off Sacramento, 6-5. Pinch hitter Tony Cruz had the game-winning hit.
- After getting rained out in New Orleans, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox were on a bus ride to Round Rock, Texas when they found out they had clinched their first playoff spot in 20 years. I wonder if they did beer showers on the bus?
- The Sky Sox clinched when second-place Oklahoma City got shut out by Omaha in the first game of a doubleheader, 3-0. The Dodgers took the second game and earned a split.
- Iowa played its final home game of the season and lost to Memphis, 4-3. That’s 86 wins for the Redbirds. Aledmys Diaz drove in three runs.
- Nashville took down Round Rock, 5-0, as Ben Bracewell delivered seven shutout innings.