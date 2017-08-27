Final Homestand Starts Tonight

The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium for the final four home games of the year, starting with tonight’s tilt at 7:05. The Salt Lake Bees are in town.

While the Rainiers are out of contention, the team has an opportunity to make life difficult for the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A club. Salt Lake is in first place in the Pacific-South division, but their lead is just one game over El Paso.

Tacoma just dropped three-of-four at Fresno to fall four games under .500 for the year. The Rainiers need to go 6-2 over the final eight games to finish at .500. The good news is that the team has played very well at home all year, going 40-27 at Cheney Stadium.

After the four-game home series ends on Thursday, the Rainiers close the season with a four-game road series at Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Fresno’s Tyler White launched a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over Tacoma on Sunday night. Dan Vogelbach had three hits for Tacoma, and Zach Shank connected for two hits and two RBI.

Roster Moves: Today the Rainiers are expected to activate Leonys Martin and Gordon Beckham, so infielders Kevin Santa and Gianfranco Wawoe were transferred to Class-A Modesto. Reliever Jeanmar Gomez has opted out of his contract and become a free agent.

Today: Salt Lake (68-66) at Tacoma (65-69), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim.

Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 7-5.

Starting Pitchers: TBA at TBA.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 28 of his 34 Triple-A games… Leonys Martin re-joins the Rainiers today; he’s only two stolen bases behind the league leader. Martin has 24, John Andreoli of Iowa has 26.

Look Out For: Ramon Flores has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, and has reached base in 18 straight… Sherman Johnson has a seven-game hitting streak… Tony Sanchez hit a grand slam on Friday, and he has reached base in 11 straight games.

Links:

Here’s the write-up on the Rainiers game from Fresno’s website. The Grizzlies close the season on an eight-game road trip, making their quest for the division title that much more difficult.

Incredibly, the Mariners made five errors in the first inning and lost in New York, 10-1. This team is in playoff contention. Three takeaways from the game.

PCL Game Reports:

