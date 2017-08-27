Danny Muno Saves Rainiers From No-Hitter

Tacoma nearly got no-hit on Saturday night in Fresno, dropping the third game of the series by a 1-0 score.

Fresno starter Rogelio Armenteros no-hit the Rainiers for 7.1 innings. He was five outs away from a no-hitter when Danny Muno singled sharply into left field, a low liner beyond the reach of diving Fresno shortstop Reid Brignac.

That, however, was Tacoma’s only hit.

Tacoma has not been no-hit since the 2003 season, when left-hander Lindsay Gulin of Las Vegas pulled off the trick at Cashman Field.

Tacoma can still get a split of the series with a win tonight. It’s Fresno’s last home game of the season, while the Rainiers will fly home and play four games against Salt Lake this week.

—

Fresno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and I’m sure many of their players have family and friends they are concerned about in Houston.

The flooding in Houston touches many in baseball. The state of Texas is a baseball hotbed, and many players make their homes in the greater Houston area. We wish them all the best.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma managed just one hit and lost to Fresno on Saturday night, 1-0. Danny Muno broke up Rogelio Armenteros‘ no-hit bid with a one-out single in the eighth.

Today: Tacoma (65-68) at Fresno (73-60), 5:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 11-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 3.55) at RHP Trent Thornton (6-4, 5.44).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games… Kevin Santa lined a double to left-center in his first Triple-A game Friday. He was the Mariners 19th round draft pick this year out of the University of Tampa.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has seven multiple-hit games during a nine-game hitting streak… Tyler White has ten RBI over his last six games… A.J. Reed has hit four homers during a six-game hitting streak; his OPS since the all-star break is 1.058… Carlos Correa is pretty good.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 27th, 2017 at 11:09 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.