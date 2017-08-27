Danny Muno Saves Rainiers From No-Hitter

Tacoma nearly got no-hit on Saturday night in Fresno, dropping the third game of the series by a 1-0 score.
Fresno starter Rogelio Armenteros no-hit the Rainiers for 7.1 innings. He was five outs away from a no-hitter when Danny Muno singled sharply into left field, a low liner beyond the reach of diving Fresno shortstop Reid Brignac.
That, however, was Tacoma’s only hit.
Tacoma has not been no-hit since the 2003 season, when left-hander Lindsay Gulin of Las Vegas pulled off the trick at Cashman Field.
Tacoma can still get a split of the series with a win tonight. It’s Fresno’s last home game of the season, while the Rainiers will fly home and play four games against Salt Lake this week.
Fresno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and I’m sure many of their players have family and friends they are concerned about in Houston.
The flooding in Houston touches many in baseball. The state of Texas is a baseball hotbed, and many players make their homes in the greater Houston area. We wish them all the best.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Tacoma managed just one hit and lost to Fresno on Saturday night, 1-0. Danny Muno broke up Rogelio Armenteros‘ no-hit bid with a one-out single in the eighth.
Today: Tacoma (65-68) at Fresno (73-60), 5:05.
Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.
Season Series: Fresno leads, 11-4.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 3.55) at RHP Trent Thornton (6-4, 5.44).
Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games… Kevin Santa lined a double to left-center in his first Triple-A game Friday. He was the Mariners 19th round draft pick this year out of the University of Tampa.
Look Out For: Tony Kemp has seven multiple-hit games during a nine-game hitting streak… Tyler White has ten RBI over his last six games… A.J. Reed has hit four homers during a six-game hitting streak; his OPS since the all-star break is 1.058… Carlos Correa is pretty good.
Links:
- The no-hit bid meant that the Rainiers game was covered by MiLB.com.
- The Mariners lost to the Yankees on Saturday, and need a win today to take another road series. Three takeaways from the game.
- Edwin Diaz became one of the youngest closers to save 30 games in a season.
- Ryan Divish selected his Mariners minor league award winners.
PCL Game Reports:
- Braden Shipley pitched seven shutout innings as Reno won in Vegas, 7-3. Reno maintains a three-game lead over Fresno in the Pac-North, with nine games to play, and the Aces hold the tiebreaker.
- Salt Lake took down Albuquerque, 6-4, as Eric Young Jr. had a couple of hits. The Bees lead the Pac-South by one game over El Paso.
- Sacramento and El Paso split a doubleheader, keeping the Chihuahuas in the race.
- Kyle Wren drove in five runs and Colorado Springs took down the streaking Baby Cakes, 10-2. The Sky Sox magic number to clinch its first playoff spot in 20 years is one.
- Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw made his Triple-A debut in a rehab start for Oklahoma City last night – and he lost, 4-0. Kershaw allowed a solo homer to Omaha’s Jorge Soler and that was it in five innings, and he struck out eight. Omaha hitters were excited to face him.
- Memphis picked up win No. 85 with a 4-2 decision at Iowa.
- Round Rock edged Nashville, 7-6, but the Sounds broke their attendance record.