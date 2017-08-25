A Great Ground Out

The Rainiers had a rough three innings on Thursday night in Fresno, and it was nearly documented in the Pacific Coast League record book.

The league would not have documented the Rainiers four errors in the first three innings, or the 9-0 deficit the team had accrued. But the Rainiers lineup was on the verge of a permanent spot in the book.

Fresno starting pitcher David Martinez recorded the final out of the first inning via a strikeout. He then struck out all three batters in the second inning. He did it again in the third inning, making seven consecutive strikeouts.

The PCL record for consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher is eight, which has occurred three times since 1910.

We went to the fourth inning, and Martinez had a chance to put his name in the record book. All he needed to do was strike out Ian Miller to tie the mark.

Surely not knowing about the record, Miller took a first pitch strike. But then he saved the day, grounding out to second baseman Tony Kemp to end the string of strikeouts.

Phew!

In the booth, I was the most excited I’ve ever been to call a routine ground out by a Rainiers batter.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers played their ugliest game of the year, making four errors while collecting just three hits in a 10-1 loss to Fresno. Mike Marjama homered for the Rainiers lone run.

Roster Moves: Yesterday the Rainiers added utility man Gianfranco Wawoe from Class-A Modesto, and infielder Kevin Santa from the Arizona Rookie League. We’re going to see quite a few players up from the low minors down the stretch – especially after September 1. Today the Mariners outrighted Leonys Martin to Tacoma – I’m not sure if he’ll arrive in time for tonight’s game.

Today: Tacoma (64-67) at Fresno (72-59), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 10-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Max Povse (1-3, 7.97) at RHP Lance McCullers (-).

That’s the Houston Astros No. 2 starting pitcher McCullers, who is rehabilitating a back injury.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 26 of his 31 Triple-A games… Kyle Waldrop has a four-game hitting streak… Joey Wong hit just two homers in 390 at-bats at Double-A Arkansas, but there he was pulling a game-winning shot down the right field line in his first game with Tacoma on Tuesday.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has five multiple-hit games during a seven-game hitting streak… Tyler White has ten RBI over his last four games… A.J. Reed hit two homers and drove in six runs on Monday in Reno; his OPS since the all-star break is slightly over 1.000… Carlos Correa is pretty good.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

