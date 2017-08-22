Seven Run Inning Spurs Rainiers

Tacoma used a huge second inning to pick up a win over El Paso on Monday night, 9-6.

With the score tied 2-2 going to the bottom of the second inning, the Rainiers proceeded to match their season high for runs in an inning. Tacoma scored seven runs in the inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.

The first seven hitters all reached base before the first out was made. El Paso needed three pitchers to get through the inning. Tacoma catcher Tuffy Gosewish accomplished a rare feat, getting two hits in the same inning.

The uprising gave Tacoma its first win of the series. The Rainiers can earn a series split with a win in the final game tonight.

—

Yesterday’s game wasn’t all positive news: the Rainiers suffered an injury.

Tacoma infielder Shawn O’Malley was removed from the game with the assistance of team trainers in the first inning, after he tripped over the pitcher’s mound while chasing a pop-up. He fell awkwardly and ended up suffering a concussion.

It’s been a season filled with freak injuries for O’Malley. First, he had appendicitis in spring training. Then he injured his shoulder and required surgery. Now a concussion. He even lost a tooth earlier this month during batting practice.

Hopefully he’s feeling better today, but with concussions they always hold the player out of action for several days.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers matched their season high by scoring seven runs in one inning during a 9-6 win over El Paso on Monday night. Ian Miller hit two doubles and drove in two runs, and Tuffy Gosewish hit two singles in the second inning.

Roster Moves: Tacoma is expected to add shortstop Joey Wong from Double-A Arkansas today.

Today: El Paso (64-65) at Tacoma (63-66), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: San Diego Padres.

Season Series: El Paso leads, 9-6.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 6.75) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 3.70).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak, and he has had at least one hit in 25 of his 29 Triple-A games… Kyle Waldrop has a four-game hitting streak.

Look Out For: Chase d’Arnaud has a ten-game hitting streak… outfielder Franchy Cordero leads the PCL with 15 triples, and he’s hit three more in the big leagues this year… Christian Villanueva has hit three homers in just 25 at-bats against Tacoma.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

