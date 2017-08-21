Puyallup Product Earns Win At Tacoma

El Paso scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Tacoma on Sunday afternoon, 5-1. The rally made a winner out of Chihuahuas reliever Adam Cimber.

Cimber graduated from Puyallup High School in 2009. He pitched in the WIAA state baseball playoffs three years while at Puyallup, even reaching the championship game at Safeco Field in 2009 (Puyallup lost to Richland in the final).

He pitched for the University of Washington three years, then finished up college baseball with one year at the University of San Francisco. The San Diego Padres selected Cimber in the ninth round of the 2013 draft.

This is his first extended stay at the Triple-A level, and Cimber is pitching well. He’s 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 31 appearances for El Paso. A submarine-style right-hander, Cimber has 47 strikeouts and only eight walks in 57.2 innings.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: El Paso pitchers Chris Huffman, Adam Cimber, and Cory Mazzoni combined to hold Tacoma to just five hits in a 5-1 win over the Rainiers on Sunday afternoon. Shawn O’Malley homered for Tacoma’s lone run.

Today: El Paso (64-64) at Tacoma (62-66), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: San Diego Padres.

Season Series: El Paso leads, 9-5.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Kyle Lloyd (1-3, 6.22) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 7.21).

Yup, it’s Lloyd vs. Cloyd.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has had at least one hit in 24 of his 28 Triple-A games… Dan Vogelbach has hit .331 with six homers and a .962 OPS since the all-star break.

Look Out For: Chase d’Arnaud has a nine-game hitting streak… outfielder Franchy Cordero leads the PCL with 15 triples, and he’s hit three more in the big leagues this year… Christian Villanueva has hit three homers in just 21 at-bats against Tacoma.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Reno used a six-run eighth inning to eclipse Fresno, 11-8, and build a two-game lead in the Pac-North. Christian Walker hit a three-run homer during the eighth inning rally.

hit a three-run homer during the eighth inning rally. Jayce Boyd had another big game at the plate as Las Vegas blocked out Salt Lake, 8-4. The Bees are now tied in first place in the Pac-South with El Paso.

had another big game at the plate as Las Vegas blocked out Salt Lake, 8-4. The Bees are now tied in first place in the Pac-South with El Paso. Albuquerque achieved totality with a 2-1 win at Sacramento. Matt Flemer caused the Sacramento offense to go dark.

caused the Sacramento offense to go dark. Peter Mooney homered as New Orleans edged Memphis, 6-5.

homered as New Orleans edged Memphis, 6-5. Omaha was a 5-1 winner at Round Rock as Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer. Omaha recently sent Logan Moon to Double-A.

hit a two-run homer. Omaha recently sent to Double-A. They say that God made the sun and the moon, but it was his son Ivan De Jesus Jr who had three hits and three RBI as Colorado Springs took down Oklahoma City, 12-2.

who had three hits and three RBI as Colorado Springs took down Oklahoma City, 12-2. The Nashville Sounds must have accidentally been wearing their eclipse glasses while batting in a 9-1 loss to Iowa. Scott Carroll shut ’em down.

