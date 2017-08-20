Overton Conquers Rainiers

Dillon Overton got his revenge.

Released from the Tacoma roster by the Seattle Mariners back in June, Overton faced his former team as a member of the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night.

He dominated his former squad, delivering seven shutout innings in his finest game of the season. Overton allowed just three hits – all singles – and did not allow a runner to reach third base. He struck out two and issued zero walks.

Overton did it by getting soft contact. He generated lots of pop-ups and harmless fly balls, keeping his outfielders busy. He had command of the strike zone, throwing 65 of 94 pitches for strikes.

El Paso won the series opener, 2-0. Tacoma looks to even the series today.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers had excellent pitching on Saturday night, but could not get the bats going in a 2-0 loss to El Paso. Rainiers starter Max Povse had his best Triple-A pitching performance of the season, tossing 4.2 no-hit innings while striking out seven.

Roster Moves: Yesterday Tacoma activated outfielder Andrew Aplin from the disabled list – he’d been out since July 9 with a torn meniscus. Today the Mariners called up utilityman Taylor Motter, and released infielder Danny Espinosa.

Today: El Paso (63-64) at Tacoma (62-65), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: San Diego Padres.

Season Series: El Paso leads, 8-5.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Chris Huffman (1-1, 5.87) at RHP Andrew Moore (3-3, 3.74).

Hot Rainiers: Gordon Beckham has gone 8-for-13 with a homer and eight RBI over his last three games… Dan Vogelbach has hit .333 with six homers and a .980 OPS since the all-star break.

Look Out For: Chase d’Arnaud has an eight-game hitting streak… outfielder Franchy Cordero leads the PCL with 15 triples, and he’s hit three more in the big leagues this year… Christian Villanueva has a five-game hitting streak, and he’s hit three homers in just 17 at-bats against Tacoma.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s our final Sunday with Bob Robertson of the 2017 season.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

