Overton Conquers Rainiers

Dillon Overton got his revenge.
Released from the Tacoma roster by the Seattle Mariners back in June, Overton faced his former team as a member of the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night.
He dominated his former squad, delivering seven shutout innings in his finest game of the season. Overton allowed just three hits – all singles – and did not allow a runner to reach third base. He struck out two and issued zero walks.
Overton did it by getting soft contact. He generated lots of pop-ups and harmless fly balls, keeping his outfielders busy. He had command of the strike zone, throwing 65 of 94 pitches for strikes.
El Paso won the series opener, 2-0. Tacoma looks to even the series today.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: The Rainiers had excellent pitching on Saturday night, but could not get the bats going in a 2-0 loss to El Paso. Rainiers starter Max Povse had his best Triple-A pitching performance of the season, tossing 4.2 no-hit innings while striking out seven.
Roster Moves: Yesterday Tacoma activated outfielder Andrew Aplin from the disabled list – he’d been out since July 9 with a torn meniscus. Today the Mariners called up utilityman Taylor Motter, and released infielder Danny Espinosa.
Today: El Paso (63-64) at Tacoma (62-65), 1:35.
Opponent Affiliation: San Diego Padres.
Season Series: El Paso leads, 8-5.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Chris Huffman (1-1, 5.87) at RHP Andrew Moore (3-3, 3.74).
Hot Rainiers: Gordon Beckham has gone 8-for-13 with a homer and eight RBI over his last three games… Dan Vogelbach has hit .333 with six homers and a .980 OPS since the all-star break.
Look Out For: Chase d’Arnaud has an eight-game hitting streak… outfielder Franchy Cordero leads the PCL with 15 triples, and he’s hit three more in the big leagues this year… Christian Villanueva has a five-game hitting streak, and he’s hit three homers in just 17 at-bats against Tacoma.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s our final Sunday with Bob Robertson of the 2017 season.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- We start with the Rainiers recap from the team website.
- Mitch Haniger was activated from the disabled list and promptly launched a grand slam as the Mariners beat Tampa on Saturday, 7-6, earning their fourth straight win. Three takeaways from the game.
- Ryan Divish takes a good look at the AL Wild Card chase, including notes on the team’s remaining schedules.
- The Mariners keep pulling us back in, John McGrath writes.
PCL Game Reports:
- In the big showdown between the top teams in the Pac-North, Reno beat Fresno in the series opener, 4-1, and took a one-game lead in the standings. Christian Walker tied the Reno franchise record by belting his 31st home run of the season.
- El Paso got some help from Las Vegas, which beat Salt Lake 10-5 at Cashman Field. El Paso is now just one game out of first place in the Pac-South.
- Sacramento starter Casey Kelly was purring for six innings as the River Cats shut out Albuquerque, 8-0.
- Nate Orf hit for the cycle, and cycle-loving MiLB.com celebrated. The Sky Sox crushed Oklahoma City, 11-1, and opened up an eight-game lead in the American-North.
- Memphis shut out New Orleans, 4-0, and tied a franchise record by recording its 83rd win of the season.
- Iowa starter Matt Swarmer pulled off a Nathan Bannister, coming up from Class-A and delivering seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win at Nashville.
- Round Rock had homers by Will Middlebrooks and Ryan Rua in a 6-5 win over Omaha.