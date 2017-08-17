Aggressive Baserunning Beats Rainiers

Salt Lake beat Tacoma in a close one on Wednesday night, 3-2, and the game came down to one aggressive and daring play on the bases.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, speedy Michael Hermosillo drew a leadoff walk against Tacoma reliever Ryan Garton.

The Bees put on a hit-and-run with Ramon Flores at the plate, and Hermosillo took off on the pitch. Flores hit a sharp grounder up the middle, to the right of second base, and through into center field for a base hit.

Hermosillo went full speed around second base and headed to third, where he would normally end up on this play. This time, however, he never slowed down approaching third, ran right through manager/third base coach Keith Johnson‘s stop sign, and took off towards home.

About this time Taylor Motter was standing at second base receiving the throw from center fielder Zach Shank. He spun and rifled a throw home, but it was too late to get Hermosillo and Salt Lake had a 3-2 lead.

That ended up being the winning run, as the Rainiers could not score in the late innings.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Salt Lake’s Michael Hermosillo scored all three runs and John Lamb pitched into the eighth inning as the Bees beat Tacoma, 3-2. Taylor Motter had two hits and drove in both Rainiers runs.

Roster Moves: Yesterday Tacoma added recently sent down pitchers Christian Bergman and Thyago Vieira to the active roster, and pitcher Kyle Hunter was sent back to Double-A Arkansas.

Today: Tacoma (61-63) at Salt Lake (63-61), 6:05 Pacific.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Season Series: Salt Lake leads, 6-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.21) at TBA.

Hot Rainiers: Shawn O’Malley has an eight-game hitting streak… Danny Muno has hit safely in his last five starts, launching a pair of homers… Taylor Motter has gone 7-for-11 over his last three games.

Look Out For: Michael Hermosillo has an 11-game hitting streak… ex-Rainiers outfielder Ramon Flores has a six-game hitting streak… Shane Robinson is batting .486 (35-for-72) with runners in scoring position.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

