No Sweep For Rainiers

Travel day to Salt Lake City, so let’s get right to the round-up.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: The Rainiers missed their opportunity to record their first-ever sweep of Reno, dropping an 8-4 decision on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. Reno had 16 singles and one double in a 17-hit attack. Mitch Haniger and Taylor Motter homered for Tacoma.
Roster Moves: Prior to yesterday’s game, pitcher Bryan Evans was transferred back to Double-A Arkansas, and the Rainiers activated reliever Jonathan Aro from the disabled list.
Today: Tacoma (61-61) at Salt Lake (61-61), 6:05 Pacific.
What a difference a division makes. Each team is 61-61 – but the Rainiers are eight games back in the Pac-North, while Salt Lake is in first place in the Pac-South.
Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Season Series: Tied, 4-4.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Evan Marshall (0-0, 3.86) at RHP Troy Scribner (10-3, 4.16).
This will be Marshall’s first professional start that is not an injury rehabilitation game in a Rookie League.
Hot Rainiers: Shawn O’Malley has a six-game hitting streak… Danny Muno has a four-game hitting streak including a pair of homers… Mike Marjama has eight RBI over his first seven games with Tacoma.
Look Out For: Michael Hermosillo has a nine-game hitting streak… ex-Rainiers outfielder Ramon Flores is 7-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak… Shane Robinson is batting .500 (35-for-70) with runners in scoring position.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- Here’s the Rainiers recap from the team’s website.
- The Mariners made it five straight losses with an 11-3 beating at the hands of Baltimore. Three takeaways from the game.
- Here’s the story on Thyago Vieira‘s call-up. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his MLB debut last night.
- Andrew Albers starts for Seattle tonight, and he’ll be their 16th different starting pitcher of the season. A roster move will be required to activate him.
- Ex-Rainiers pitcher Forrest Snow was part of a four-man combination no-hitter in the Southern League.
PCL Game Reports:
- With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Fresno and Albuquerque went into a long rain delay… two hours and five minutes. When the skies cleared, Albuquerque scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth and won, 7-3. Fresno and Reno are now tied in first in the Pac-North.
- Salt Lake scored six runs in the sixth inning and won at Sacramento, 8-2. The Bees split that four-game series.
- El Paso was aggressive on the bases in a 10-7 win over Las Vegas.
- Oklahoma City’s Alex Verdugo doubled, homered, and drove in three runs in a 9-4 win over Round Rock.
- Bubba Derby helped pitch Colorado Springs to a 6-1 home win over New Orleans, giving the Sky Sox their 70th win of the year (for the first time since 2012).
- Memphis shook off its clinching hangover and won again in Nashville, 3-1, behind the pitching of John Gant.
- Omaha missed out on a chance to sweep Iowa, dropping an 8-7 decision as former Rainiers infielder Mike Freeman homered for the Cubs.