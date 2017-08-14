No Sweep For Rainiers

Travel day to Salt Lake City, so let’s get right to the round-up.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers missed their opportunity to record their first-ever sweep of Reno, dropping an 8-4 decision on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. Reno had 16 singles and one double in a 17-hit attack. Mitch Haniger and Taylor Motter homered for Tacoma.

Roster Moves: Prior to yesterday’s game, pitcher Bryan Evans was transferred back to Double-A Arkansas, and the Rainiers activated reliever Jonathan Aro from the disabled list.

Today: Tacoma (61-61) at Salt Lake (61-61), 6:05 Pacific.

What a difference a division makes. Each team is 61-61 – but the Rainiers are eight games back in the Pac-North, while Salt Lake is in first place in the Pac-South.

Opponent Affiliation: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Season Series: Tied, 4-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Evan Marshall (0-0, 3.86) at RHP Troy Scribner (10-3, 4.16).

This will be Marshall’s first professional start that is not an injury rehabilitation game in a Rookie League.

Hot Rainiers: Shawn O’Malley has a six-game hitting streak… Danny Muno has a four-game hitting streak including a pair of homers… Mike Marjama has eight RBI over his first seven games with Tacoma.

Look Out For: Michael Hermosillo has a nine-game hitting streak… ex-Rainiers outfielder Ramon Flores is 7-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak… Shane Robinson is batting .500 (35-for-70) with runners in scoring position.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

