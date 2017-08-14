It Was Miracle Comeback Weekend At Cheney

You wish we would have known ahead of time. I’m pretty sure the Rainiers marketing department could have had a lot of fun if they knew that August 12-13 was going to be Miracle Comeback Weekend for the Rainiers.

On Saturday the Rainiers staged back-to-back comebacks: four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie, three runs in the bottom of the tenth to tie, and a run in the 11th to win.

Sunday was a different sort of comeback, but still a very unexpected one.

The Rainiers trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning. There were two outs, no one was on base, and Zach Shank had no balls and two strikes on him. We were a strike away from getting shut out.

But Shank pulled Jimmy Sherfy‘s next pitch into left field for a clean single.

Then Gordon Beckham was hit on the arm by a pitch, and the Rainiers had the tying runner on second base and the winning runner at first.

Danny Muno worked a full count, but he popped up the payoff pitch to shallow left field. Game over, right?

Yup, it was game over – but not how we expected.

Reno shortstop Jack Reinheimer went back on the ball, and appeared to be calling for it. Left fielder Zach Borenstein came in on it, but was not going full speed – he appeared to think Reinheimer was going to grab it.

At the last moment Reinheimer pulled away from it, Borenstein wasn’t there, and the ball plopped to the ground.

Since it was a full count with two outs, Shank and Beckham were running on the pitch. Beckham scored all of the way from first base, and the Rainiers had a stunning 2-1 win.

While the Rainiers celebrated their third straight win, I couldn’t help but wonder about the playoff chances for the Reno Aces. They came to Tacoma on Friday in first place, with a one-game lead Fresno. Now they have choked away two leads (including one big one) and are a game behind Fresno.

Tacoma has never swept a series from Reno, in 35 chances since the Aces joined the league in 2009. Will we see the first one tonight?

Yesterday: Danny Muno saw his pop fly to shallow left field fall in for a walk-off two-run double and the Rainiers won their third straight game against Reno on Sunday, 2-1. Muno has two homers and a game-winning single in this series. Bryan Evans and Jeanmar Gomez each pitched well in their Tacoma debuts, as did Ernesto Frieri in his second game with the club.

Roster Moves: To activate starting pitcher Bryan Evans yesterday, the Rainiers transferred Dario Pizzano to Double-A Arkansas. Today the Mariners called up Thyago Vieira and optioned Christian Bergman to Tacoma.

Today: Reno (68-53) at Tacoma (61-60), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks.

Season Series: Reno leads, 8-6.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 7.50) at RHP Cody Martin (0-0, 4.14).

Hot Rainiers: Shawn O’Malley and Dan Vogelbach each have five-game hitting streaks… Danny Muno has homered twice in this series contests… Mike Marjama has eight RBI over his first six games with Tacoma.

Look Out For: Christian Walker has hit six home runs during a 12-game hitting streak, and he is now tied for the PCL lead with 30 homers on the year… Zach Borenstein had back-to-back two-homer games on Wednesday and Thursday, and he just won the Player of the Week award… Ildemaro Vargas has gone 21-for-45 during a ten-game hitting streak.

