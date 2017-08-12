Rainiers Ride Bannister To Victory

The Rainiers thought they were in a bind on the mound last night, but fill-in starting pitcher Nathan Bannister changed that.

With scheduled starter Andrew Moore called up by Seattle, the Rainiers had no starting pitcher for Friday’s series opener against first place Reno. So the Mariners promoted Nathan Bannister from Class-A Modesto to make the fill-in start.

It was Bannister’s fourth appearance for the Rainiers this year. He had two starts and one long relief appearance back in May, under similar circumstances.

At that time he was struggling at Modesto, and two of his three outings for the Rainiers were rough ones. However, he did have a sterling performance against New Orleans on May 6, tossing 6.2 shutout innings.

Since we last saw him on May 26, Bannister has been busy turning around his season at Modesto. Over his past ten starts for the Nuts, Bannister is 4-2 with a 2.17 ERA. He’s had pinpoint control, issuing just four walks in 54 innings during that stretch – with 53 strikeouts.

Bannister was in complete command in his return to the Rainiers. He delivered seven scoreless innings, allowing nothing but five singles. He did not walk anybody, and he struck out two while earning his first Triple-A win.

It was a tremendous performance, getting the win while saving the rest of the bullpen.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Nathan Bannister shut out the PCL’s top offense for seven innings as the Rainiers beat Reno on Friday night, 6-2. Taylor Motter, Gordon Beckham, and Danny Muno homered for the Rainiers.

Roster Moves: Getting caught up: catcher Tuffy Gosewisch was outrighted to Tacoma and catcher Steven Baron was sent to Double-A Arkansas, reliever Chris Castellanos was sent to Everett, Tacoma added Nathan Bannister from Modesto yesterday, and Andrew Moore was recalled by Seattle. Today the Rainiers are expected to add pitchers Andrew Albers (trade from Atlanta) and Jeanmar Gomez (free agent signing).

Today: Reno (68-51) at Tacoma (59-60), 7:05

Opponent Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks.

Season Series: Reno leads, 8-4.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Braden Shipley (6-6, 6.34) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 5.54).

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has reached safely in 18 of his 19 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit five homers in his last ten games… Gordon Beckham hit a two-run homer yesterday, and has batted .307 since the all-star break.

Look Out For: Christian Walker has hit six home runs during a ten-game hitting streak, and he is now tied for the PCL lead with 30 homers on the year… Zach Borenstein had back-to-back two-homer games on Wednesday and Thursday, and he is 8-for-13 with four homers and 11 RBI in the last three games… Ildemaro Vargas has gone 18-for-36 during an eight-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

