Rainiers Host First Place Reno Aces

The Reno Aces arrive in Tacoma tonight, for the first of a four-game series. It’s also our final Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, immediately following the game.
After briefly being knocked out of first place in the Pacific-North Division, Reno has regained the top spot. The Aces have a one-game lead over second place Fresno entering play tonight.
The Rainiers are still mathematically in the race, but it would take an extraordinary hot streak to make a push. Tacoma is ten games behind Reno with 24 to play – and the fact that the Rainiers have to chase two teams makes things even more difficult.
Ultimately, the never-ending roster moves have been the downfall of this Rainiers team, which was sitting in first place with a 29-16 record back on May 24. There simply hasn’t been any stability – and there is no reason to believe that’s going to change over the final three-and-a-half weeks.
Still, the Rainiers can shake up the top of the division. There is this four-game series with Reno starting tonight, and Tacoma has four games at Fresno two weeks from now. Might as well make it tough for these guys.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Nashville scored three runs in the second inning, and two more in the third to take an early 5-1 lead over the Rainiers on Thursday night, eventually winning 7-4. Tacoma and Nashville split the four-game series.
Today: Reno (68-50) at Tacoma (58-60), 7:05
Opponent Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks.
Season Series: Reno leads, 8-3.
Starting Pitchers: LHP Eric Jokisch (7-5, 4.43) at TBA.
Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has reached safely in 18 of his 19 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit four homers in his last nine games… Gordon Beckham hit a two-run double yesterday, and has batted .304 since the all-star break.
Look Out For: Christian Walker has hit six home runs during a nine-game hitting streak, and he is now tied for the PCL lead with 30 homers on the year… Zach Borenstein has had back-to-back two-homer games, going 7-for-10 with four homers and 11 RBI in the last two games… Ildemaro Vargas has gone 16-for-32 during a seven-game hitting streak.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- Here’s the Rainiers recap from the team’s website.
- Mike Trout beat the Mariners with a three-run double in the ninth inning last night. Three takeaways from the game.
- The Mariners lost pitcher James Paxton to injury last night.
- Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma are hoping to return to the starting rotation this season.
- With the starting rotation in a state of weakness, the Mariners are going to rely heavily on their bullpen – especially the long relievers.
- John McGrath wrote about Edgar Martinez on the eve of his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.
- A few PCL players appear on this week’s edition of Baseball America’s Prospect Hot Sheet.
PCL Game Reports:
- Las Vegas avoided being swept at home by Reno, scoring four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Aces 9-7.
- Fresno had back-to-back home runs in the first inning from Preston Tucker and A.J. Reed in an 8-4 win over El Paso. The Chihuahuas are two games out of first in the Pac-South, and the defending PCL champions open an eight-game homestand tonight.
- Rehabilitating first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to help Oklahoma City win at Salt Lake, 6-2.
- Albuquerque’s game at New Orleans was cancelled due to wet grounds. They tried to blowtorch the infield and it didn’t work – solid quote in here from the Baby Cakes GM.
- Breyvic Valera singled in the winning run in the 13th inning for Memphis in last night’s 3-2 win over Omaha.
- Iowa wrapped up a successful homestand with a 2-1 win over Sacramento, getting another strong start from Jen-Ho Tseng.
- Colorado Springs scheduled a day-night doubleheader with Round Rock, and they got the day game in but the night game was rained out.