Rainiers Host First Place Reno Aces

The Reno Aces arrive in Tacoma tonight, for the first of a four-game series. It’s also our final Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, immediately following the game.

After briefly being knocked out of first place in the Pacific-North Division, Reno has regained the top spot. The Aces have a one-game lead over second place Fresno entering play tonight.

The Rainiers are still mathematically in the race, but it would take an extraordinary hot streak to make a push. Tacoma is ten games behind Reno with 24 to play – and the fact that the Rainiers have to chase two teams makes things even more difficult.

Ultimately, the never-ending roster moves have been the downfall of this Rainiers team, which was sitting in first place with a 29-16 record back on May 24. There simply hasn’t been any stability – and there is no reason to believe that’s going to change over the final three-and-a-half weeks.

Still, the Rainiers can shake up the top of the division. There is this four-game series with Reno starting tonight, and Tacoma has four games at Fresno two weeks from now. Might as well make it tough for these guys.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Nashville scored three runs in the second inning, and two more in the third to take an early 5-1 lead over the Rainiers on Thursday night, eventually winning 7-4. Tacoma and Nashville split the four-game series.

Today: Reno (68-50) at Tacoma (58-60), 7:05

Opponent Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks.

Season Series: Reno leads, 8-3.

Starting Pitchers: LHP Eric Jokisch (7-5, 4.43) at TBA.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has reached safely in 18 of his 19 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit four homers in his last nine games… Gordon Beckham hit a two-run double yesterday, and has batted .304 since the all-star break.

Look Out For: Christian Walker has hit six home runs during a nine-game hitting streak, and he is now tied for the PCL lead with 30 homers on the year… Zach Borenstein has had back-to-back two-homer games, going 7-for-10 with four homers and 11 RBI in the last two games… Ildemaro Vargas has gone 16-for-32 during a seven-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

