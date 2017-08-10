Rainiers Look For Series Win Tonight

Tacoma has a chance to win the series against Nashville, and a victory tonight will do the trick. Tacoma has won two of the first three games against the Sounds.

The Rainiers have won the home series against the Sounds the last four times Nashville has visited Tacoma.

Nashville comes to town in the odd-numbered years, for one four-game series. The last four times Nashville has visited Cheney Stadium the Rainiers have won the series 3-1.

2009: Tacoma 3, Nashville 1

2011: Tacoma 3, Nashville 1

2013: Tacoma 3, Nashville 1

2015: Tacoma 3, Nashville 1

Kind of eerie, isn’t it? Leading the series two games to one, the Rainiers appear destined to win tonight.

Nashville was the Brewers affiliate in 2009, 2011, and 2013. They switched to Oakland in 2015 and still lost three of four.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Early two-run homers by Dan Vogelbach and Mike Marjama gave Tacoma a 4-1 lead, and then Tacoma scored five runs in the fifth inning and coasted to a 9-2 win over Nashville on Wednesday night. Ernesto Frieri earned the win in relief, pitching 2.1 perfect innings.

Today: Nashville (55-61) at Tacoma (58-59), 7:05

Opponent Affiliation: Oakland A’s.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Ben Bracewell (1-2, 6.89) at RHP Max Povse (1-0, 8.74).

It’s another ‘bullpen day’ for the Rainiers, who will be doing a lot of this in the final weeks of the season. Povse has been pitching from the bullpen lately and is unlike to go more than three innings.

Hot Rainiers: Ian Miller has reached safely in 17 of his 18 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 outings.

Look Out For: PCL All-Star MVP Renato Nunez still leads all of minor league baseball in home runs, with 30… Joey Wendle has a seven-game hitting streak, and so does Yairo Munoz… shortstop Franklin Barreto is a highly regarded prospect.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

