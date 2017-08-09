The Time Chris Carter Went Crazy In The Playoffs

Nashville’s Chris Carter is currently visiting Cheney Stadium, where he once put on one of the most impressive displays of power I’ve ever seen

Back in 2009, Carter was an Oakland A’s prospect. The first baseman was promoted late in the season from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Sacramento.

Sacramento was playoff bound (as they always were back then), and in 2009 they were not in the same division as Tacoma. Tacoma snuck into the playoffs by winning the Pac-North on the final day of the regular season, and prepared to play Sacramento in the first round of the playoffs.

Carter had hit 24 home runs for Midland, and another four in just 13 games after his mid-August promotion to Sacramento. Just 22 years old, he was an exciting prospect to watch in the playoff series.

He homered in the first game of the series, at Cheney. Then he homered in Game Two.

The series moved to Raley Field in Sacramento, and Carter homered in Game Three. And in Game Four – a Sacramento win which eliminated the Rainiers – Carter homered again.

He went deep in four straight playoff games against the Rainiers. A one-man wrecking crew. If you’re going to lose a playoff series, it might as well be like this.

Now 30 years old, Carter recently re-signed a minor league deal with Oakland after being released out of the big leagues by the Yankees. The A’s are affiliated with Nashville now, and I’m sure the trip to Cheney Stadium has brought back memories for him.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Nashville scored three runs in the top of the tenth inning and beat Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, 6-3. Taylor Motter homered for the second straight game, a two-run shot in the eighth which briefly gave the Rainiers a 3-2 lead.

Roster Moves: Yesterday Tacoma added pitcher Chris Castellanos from the Arizona Rookie League, and he took the loss in his Triple-A debut. The Mariners announced they have acquired veteran reliever Ernesto Frieri from the Texas Rangers, and assigned him to Tacoma.

Today: Nashville (55-60) at Tacoma (57-59), 7:05

Opponent Affiliation: Oakland A’s.

Season Series: Tied, 1-1.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Frankie Montas (0-1, 4.62) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-5, 3.79).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach had his streak of reaching base in 24 straight games end yesterday… Ian Miller has reached safely in 16 of his 17 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 outings.

Look Out For: PCL All-Star MVP Renato Nunez still leads all of minor league baseball in home runs, with 30. He has a six-game hitting streak, hitting three homers during it… Joey Wendle has a six-game hitting streak… shortstop Franklin Barreto is a highly regarded prospect.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017 at 12:19 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.