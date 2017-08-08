Rainiers Win Longest Game Of Season

We were due for one of these.
The Rainiers finally had a true marathon of a baseball game on Monday night, their first of the 2017 season.
It wasn’t that long in terms of innings. Tacoma won in the bottom of the 12th frame, 8-7, on Zach Shank‘s RBI double down the first base line. When you think of a super-long baseball game, you think about more innings. Fifteen, sixteen or more.
This was a long one based on time of game.
After burning through the first three innings in just 45 minutes, the game slowed to a snail’s pace in the fourth and fifth innings. Pitchers couldn’t through strikes, batters fouled off a ton of pitches, umpires did not enforce pace-of-play rules, and we had several mid-inning pitcher changes.
Two innings – the fourth and fifth – took just under two hours to complete!
When we finished the ninth inning the score was 7-7, and it had taken 4 hours, 7 minutes to get that far.
So why not play another hour?
Tacoma had not played a four-hour game in 2017 until yesterday. The Rainiers won it in a final time of 5 hours, 8 minutes.
I signed off on the postgame show at 12:35 AM – exactly eleven hours before the start of today’s game.
RAINIERS ROUND-UP
Yesterday: Tacoma won in 12 innings, 8-7, as Zach Shank doubled home the winning run. Taylor Motter‘s home run in the bottom of the ninth inning tied the game, 7-7. Tacoma scored three runs on bases loaded walks.
Today: Nashville (54-60) at Tacoma (57-58), 11:35 AM.
Opponent Affiliation: Oakland A’s.
Season Series: Tacoma leads, 1-0.
Starting Pitchers: RHP Michael Brady (3-1, 3.35) at RHP Christian Bergman (8-3, 5.10).
Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 24 straight games… Ian Miller has reached safely in 15 of his 16 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit safely in ten of his last 11 outings.
Look Out For: PCL All-Star MVP Renato Nunez still leads all of minor league baseball in home runs, with 30. He has a five-game hitting streak, hitting three homers during it… Joey Wendle has a five-game hitting streak… shortstop Franklin Barreto is a highly regarded prospect.
Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- Here’s the recap of the game from the Rainiers website.
- The Mariners were off yesterday, and open a two-game series at Oakland tonight. The Times has a story on the Mariners starting rotation and all 15 pitchers to appear in it.
- Baseball America released its “Best Tools” survey of the Pacific Coast League. No Tacoma players made the list.
PCL Game Reports:
- Fresno fell into a first place tie with Reno, losing at home to El Paso 14-9. Jabari Blash hit a grand slam for the Chihuahuas.
- Reno took advantage of Las Vegas errors to pick up a 9-4 win at Cashman Field.
- Danny Wright pitched well and helped Salt Lake to a 5-1 win over Oklahoma City.
- New Orleans took down Albuquerque in the tenth inning on Eury Perez‘s walk-off RBI single. Albuquerque fell two games behind Salt Lake in the Pac-South.
- Sacramento scored twice in the top of the 11th inning and beat Iowa, 4-2.
- After taking a redeye back to Memphis from Tacoma on Sunday night, the Redbirds lost to Omaha, 8-4.
- Round Rock whacked Colorado Springs, 9-1, ending the Sky Sox four-game win streak.