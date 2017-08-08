Rainiers Win Longest Game Of Season

We were due for one of these.

The Rainiers finally had a true marathon of a baseball game on Monday night, their first of the 2017 season.

It wasn’t that long in terms of innings. Tacoma won in the bottom of the 12th frame, 8-7, on Zach Shank‘s RBI double down the first base line. When you think of a super-long baseball game, you think about more innings. Fifteen, sixteen or more.

This was a long one based on time of game.

After burning through the first three innings in just 45 minutes, the game slowed to a snail’s pace in the fourth and fifth innings. Pitchers couldn’t through strikes, batters fouled off a ton of pitches, umpires did not enforce pace-of-play rules, and we had several mid-inning pitcher changes.

Two innings – the fourth and fifth – took just under two hours to complete!

When we finished the ninth inning the score was 7-7, and it had taken 4 hours, 7 minutes to get that far.

So why not play another hour?

Tacoma had not played a four-hour game in 2017 until yesterday. The Rainiers won it in a final time of 5 hours, 8 minutes.

I signed off on the postgame show at 12:35 AM – exactly eleven hours before the start of today’s game.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Tacoma won in 12 innings, 8-7, as Zach Shank doubled home the winning run. Taylor Motter‘s home run in the bottom of the ninth inning tied the game, 7-7. Tacoma scored three runs on bases loaded walks.

Today: Nashville (54-60) at Tacoma (57-58), 11:35 AM.

Opponent Affiliation: Oakland A’s.

Season Series: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Michael Brady (3-1, 3.35) at RHP Christian Bergman (8-3, 5.10).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 24 straight games… Ian Miller has reached safely in 15 of his 16 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter has hit safely in ten of his last 11 outings.

Look Out For: PCL All-Star MVP Renato Nunez still leads all of minor league baseball in home runs, with 30. He has a five-game hitting streak, hitting three homers during it… Joey Wendle has a five-game hitting streak… shortstop Franklin Barreto is a highly regarded prospect.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

