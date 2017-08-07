Rainiers Roster Revamped

The Rainiers roster is having major turnover, with just 28 games left in the season. Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto has made some trades and additional moves. Here’s the rundown:

Outfielder Boog Powell was traded to Oakland for major league first baseman Yonder Alonso. Powell joins Triple-A Nashville, who happens to open a four-game series at Cheney Stadium tonight.

Catcher Mike Marjama and relief pitcher Ryan Garton were acquired from Triple-A Durham (Tampa Bay), with the Mariners giving up Double-A pitcher Luke Misiewicz and Low-A infielder Luis Rengifo.

Marjama was the starting catcher for the International League in the Triple-A All-Star Game, and he was hitting .274 with nine homers and 51 RBI for Durham. He also threw out 37.2% of opposing base stealers.

Garton joins the Rainiers bullpen. He has split time between Durham and Tampa Bay the past two seasons. This year for Durham, Garton posted a 1.64 ERA in 24 games.

Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch was designated for assignment. The Mariners needed his spot on the 40-man roster to add Garton. We’ll have to wait and see if Gosewisch gets picked up by another team.

Infielder D.J. Peterson was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox, and they are sending him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Outfielder Kyle Waldrop is being promoted to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, where he hit .303 with ten homers and 68 RBI in 109 games. Waldrop posted a .367 on-base percentage and is known to be a good defensive outfielder.

In the biggest surprise of all of this, pitcher Chase De Jong was sent to Double-A Arkansas. De Jong is 3-6 with a 6.00 ERA for Tacoma, but he’s had two straight quality starts and the Rainiers were short on starting pitchers to begin with.

The Rainiers now have a starting rotation of Christian Bergman, Sam Gaviglio, Andrew Moore, and two bullpen days per revolution.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers missed out on a chance to split the series against Memphis, getting shut out in the final game 6-0 on Sunday. Tacoma had just three hits and did not advance a runner past first base.

Today: Nashville (54-59) at Tacoma (56-58), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Oakland A’s.

Season Series: 0-0.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Daniel Gossett (3-3, 3.41) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 5.50).

Hot Rainiers: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 23 straight games… Ian Miller has reached safely in 14 of his 15 Triple-A games… Taylor Motter had his nine-game hitting streak end yesterday.

Look Out For: PCL All-Star MVP Renato Nunez still leads all of minor league baseball in home runs. He’s hit 30 this year, including homers in each of his last three games… Joey Wendle and Matt McBride each have four-game hitting streaks… shortstop Franklin Barreto is a highly regarded prospect.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

